Multiple Disney World Hotels Now Affected by Confirmed Closures

Multiple hotels at Walt Disney World Resort are now affected by confirmed closures.

People from all over come to visit “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” While Disney Park Guests are drawn to Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. While there are plenty of attractions and entertainment offerings– days worth, to be honest– to experience inside the theme parks, there’s a whole big world outside of the theme parks that offers plenty to experience, as well.

Disney Springs shopping and dining district, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park (currently closed for refurbishment), and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex are all offerings available at Walt Disney World Resort outside of the theme parks, but there are also more than 25 Resort hotels for Guests to stay at.

According to recent reports, however, some of the offerings at these hotels may be withheld for a bit.

Guests staying at Disney’s Grand Floridian are currently observing the effects of ongoing refurbishment work in the grand lobby. This construction project is also impacting parking for Guests who have dining reservations at the Resort.

Additionally, there will be operational changes affecting visitors to Disney’s Grand Floridian Spa. According to recent reports, from August 14 to mid-September, the spa will have modified operating hours. Roofing replacement work will be carried out from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Once the morning work is completed, the spa will open from 12:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. On Saturdays and Sundays, Guests can enjoy the spa from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Moving on to Port Orleans Riverside, a charming destination that offers many enchanting experiences, Guests are invited to embark on carriage rides while admiring the rustic beauty along the pathways and banks of the Sassagoula River. Please be aware that the bridge between Magnolia Bend and Ol’ Man Island will be unavailable on specific dates. From today until July 21 and again from July 27 to July 28, the bridge will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. After 5:30 p.m. on these dates, the bridge will reopen for carriage rides and pedestrians.

Furthermore, on July 24 to 26, the bridge will be closed to all Guests. Don’t worry, carriage rides will still be available during this time but will be rerouted to Disney Port Orleans-French Quarter while the bridge is closed.

