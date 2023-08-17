Man Arrested for Groping and Filming Teenagers at Knott’s Soak City

On a regular Summer Tuesday at Knott’s Soak City in Buena Park, California, a man was arrested for committing lewd acts on a minor.

Knott’s Berry Farm is one of the beloved amusement parks in Southern California. Located just south of Los Angeles and run by the Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, the theme park is home to thrilling roller coasters, the unique Ghost Town Alive experience, Knott’s Scary Farm, and classic attractions like the Calico Mine Ride and the Timber Mountain Log Ride.

Another exciting part of Knott’s Berry Farm is Knott’s Soak City, a great water park with a wave pool, a lazy river called Sunset River, and plenty of exciting slides, like Shore Break, Malibu Run, and Gremie Lagoon for the kids.

Soak City water park is supposed to be fun for families and people of all ages. However, a recent incident made a group of teenagers visiting from a summer camp feel incredibly unsafe.

Man Arrested for Lewd Conduct at Knott’s Soak City

On July 25, 2023, a group of teenagers were hanging out in the Tidal Wave Bay wave pool. While they were enjoying the water, 44-year-old Daniel Alvarez allegedly grabbed one of the minors from behind and touched their private area, according to the police.

Eyewitness News interviewed some of the teens, who stated that they had also seen the same man filming them underwater. They immediately informed lifeguards and security guards, and another followed the man into the bathroom.

“He was way too comfortable,” the teenager said. “Whenever I walked into the bathroom, he greeted me. He didn’t say anything. He just nodded his head… It was completely normal to him, and that’s what is even more sickening.”

While Alvarez was arrested, and the police said that the teenagers did the right thing by notifying security, he was released two days later when no charges were filed. According to the Orange County district attorney, there was insufficient evidence to charge the man.

