‘Harry Potter’ Location Now Under Major Investigation

An investigation is now underway involving the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The Harry Potter franchise, created by British author J.K. Rowling, has captured the hearts and imaginations of millions around the world. It consists of a series of seven fantasy novels that follow the adventures of a young wizard, Harry Potter, and his friends as they navigate the magical world while facing various challenges, foes, and uncovering a deep-rooted mystery.

The novels were adapted into a highly successful film series, with the first installment, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, released in 2001. The subsequent movies, each adapting one of the books, continued to enchant audiences: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011).

The films were celebrated for their faithful adaptation of the source material, capturing the magical essence of Rowling’s world. The cast, including Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, Emma Watson as Hermione Granger, and Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley, grew up on screen and became household names.

The franchise’s success extended beyond the books and movies. It inspired theme park attractions like The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which opened in multiple Universal Studios locations. Additionally, the series expanded with spinoff works, most notably the Fantastic Beasts film series, set in the same wizarding universe but taking place decades before Harry Potter’s time.

At Universal Orlando Resort, guests can visit Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida and then board the Hogwarts Express through Platform 9 3/4 and head over to Hogsmeade Village, which is at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is also available at Universal Studios Hollywood, but the area isn’t quite as big.

However, Universal Studios isn’t the only place where you can experience the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and one of these locations is under investigation.

According to reports from the Indy Star, a Harry P0tter-themed school that also serves as an Airbnb is now under investigation. The Spellcaster’s Academy features Gothic-style architecture and Quidditch hoops on the property. According to its website, the Spellcaster’s Academy aims “To give underprivileged kids another option for being educated by creating a safe, revolutionary alternative learning environment that focuses on life skills and helping students find a career they are passionate about.”

The news publication reports that the city of Westfield is currently engaged in an inquiry regarding the location. The nature of the investigation remains ambiguous at this point. However, available city records do not indicate any granted zoning approval for the mentioned school.

Furthermore, it raises questions about whether the Spellcaster’s Academy has obtained authorization from Warner Bros., the proprietor of the franchise, for the utilization of Hogwarts and other associated trademarks. IndyStar reached out to J.K. Rowling for comment, whose media representative redirected inquiries to Warner Bros., who are yet to provide a response.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on this interesting investigation.