Harrison Ford’s Replacement More Valuable to Lucasfilm After Box Office Disaster

Lucasfilm has a sad decision ahead of them to make. It might be time to finally move on without Harrison Ford because his replacement makes the company more money.

Ford was fortunate to have two iconic roles with Lucasfilm. Indiana Jones and Han Solo. While the actor loved to swing his whip and fight Nazis over treasure, Ford wasn’t super fond of the Galaxy far, far away. He didn’t care to work with Chewbacca or fly the Millenium Falcon with Luke Skywalker, and it’s apparent when he talks about his career. Ford doesn’t look back to his days as Solo with much fondness outside his co-stars, but the actor is always ready to talk about Indiana Jones.

Unfortunately, Ford’s final journey as Indy wasn’t successful. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) had a huge budget of over $300 million, most of which went towards extensive de-aging of Ford’s face for the first 30 minutes. Now, Lucasfilm and Disney have put a lot into the money only for fans to ignore the movie and become a total box office flop.

This will be Lucasfilm’s biggest box office flop, surpassing the failure of Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), released right after Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017). With a new actor, Alden Ehrenreich starring as Solo, fans were not happy to see Ford replaced by a new young actor exploring his character’s backstory before he smuggled goods for Jabba the Hutt.

While the movie set up many cool stories with Emilia Clarke’s Qi’Ra and Lord Maul (Sam Witwer), the movie didn’t get the chance to fully explore some new stories for Han and Chewie that probably could’ve been major hits. Solo’s box office led to Lucasfilm committing to building better anthology stories citing the movie as a failure and a mistake, while fans would argue that The Book of Boba Fett or Obi-Wan Kenobi were riddled with more errors than Solo.

One fan on Twitter, @FilmCodex, even went out and said that Indy 5 would be the worst movie for Lucasfilm, and after seeing both Ford and Ehrenreich, it might be time for Ehrenreich to return as Harrison Ford’s replacement:

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will end its box office run with lower earnings than Solo: A Star Wars Story https://twitter.com/filmcodex/status/1688654695730995201

Ford won’t let anyone star as Indiana Jones, but he doesn’t care who plays Han Solo. If Star Wars goes back to create a Solo Sequel, it might be the best move because while Lucasfilm has plans to create some new Star Wars movies, anthology movies were something that could’ve been huge for the franchise, and since Lucasfilm is done making trilogies after seeing what Rian Johnson and JJ Abrams created, it’s clear that anthology movies might be the best thing for the franchise.

A Solo sequel could do a lot of work to set up future projects and tie into the scum and villainy side of Star Wars that fans still don’t see as often as we should.

Do you think Star Wars should make a Solo Sequel with Harrison Ford’s replacement, Alden Ehrenreich? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!