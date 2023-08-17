Disney Guest Brings Infant Child on Intense Roller Coaster

One Guest tried to do the unthinkable and bring an infant on one of Disneyland’s most legendary roller coasters.

The Disney Parks and Resorts are an ideal place to spend a family vacation due to the sheer size of the Resort and the amount of fun, family-friendly activities there are to enjoy. Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World features tons of classic and iconic dark rides Guests can have fun with, as does the original Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

One of the most iconic rides in all of the Disney Parks has to be Matterhorn Bobsleds. This classic roller coaster has been taking Guests on adventures through the Swiss Alps for decades, and despite how bumpy the ride may be, it’s one of our favorite attractions.

The popularity of Matterhorn Bobsleds does not mean that everyone gets to experience it, however, with the ride having a height requirement of 42″.

Despite this requirement, one Guest attempted to do the unthinkable.

As reported by eyewitnesses in the Park, one Guest attempted to take their infant on this classic Disneyland attraction. While a lot of Disney rides are fun for the whole family, including small babies, Matterhorn Bobsleds is fairly intense and not safe for Guests this young. Bringing a child as young and small as this one could’ve been extremely dangerous, so luckily, they were stopped.

Other rides like “it’s a small world,” are fine to bring in younger Guests on, but certainly not a roller coaster as rickety as Disneyland’s Matterhorn Bobsleds. This classic coaster is located in the Fantasyland section of Disneyland Park.

As we stated before many times, Matterhorn Bobsleds is one of Disneyland’s most beloved and cherished rides, even though it leaves Guests with some serious back pain. The ride is old, to put it simply, with the ride first opened in 1959. Over the years, it’s received quite a few changes, most notably in 2015 when Disneyland upgraded the Yeti animatronics.

On th ether side of things, the newest ride at the Disneyland Resort is Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway, a fun trackless dark ride that can be found in Mickey’s Toontown. This ride first opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2019 and has been a big hit ever since.

The Disneyland Resort is also about to welcome another new attraction, the Adventureland Treehouse. This walkthrough experience replaced Tarzan’s Treehouse and will be familiar to Guests who have ever experienced the Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse at the Magic Kingdom in Orlando.

