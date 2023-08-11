“Woke” Gender-Fluid Minnie Mouse Sparks Huge Disney Backlash

We recently reported that Minnie Mouse, the most iconic female character in all of Disney, had a big new change: gender fluidity. As anyone could reasonably expect, this has kicked off yet another huge firestorm of criticism against the House of Mouse.

Minnie Mouse has been part of American iconography since she first appeared in the original Steamboat Willie (1928) alongside her partner (boyfriend? husband?) Mickey Mouse, who has gone through some changes himself recently.

But while Disney fans are somewhat able to deal with changes like Minnie Mouse becoming a French partisan or the captain of a ship, it seems that gender fluidity was a bridge way too far for the anti-woke crowd.

Minnie Mouse, Seann Altman, and Disney

Disney Style (the division of the company that handles fashion) recently partnered with Seann Altman for a video in which the TikTok influencer (who identifies as gender-fluid and uses he/him pronouns) dressed in a Minnie Mouse-styled video.

@seannaltman

#ad Minnie is ME! I fit right in with Mickey and his friends! @disneystyle #mickeyfriendsstaytrue #Disney100 #grwm #ootd #minniemouse #disneyoutfits #disneycosplay

♬ original sound – Seann Altman

Seann Altman even captioned that video, “Minnie is ME. I fit right in with Mickey and his friends! @disneystyle.”

As you can imagine, there is a very vocal faction of Disney fans who are upset about a gender-fluid influencer with male pronouns being officially partnered as Minnie Mouse.

Another Disney Backlash

The Internet is currently buzzing with anti-Disney anger directed toward both Minnie Mouse and Seann Altman.

In the last several years, the Walt Disney Company has become a target of conservative rage and accusations of “radical woke ideology,” largely because of the iconic media corporation’s public opposition to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s HB 1557, better known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Currently, DeSantis and Disney are locked in lawsuits against each other. While the outcomes of both cases are very much in the air, conservative former Disney fans have flocked to the governor to accuse Disney of everything from politicizing Splash Mountain to sexualizing children (which Disney CEO Bob Iger has publically called “preposterous and inaccurate”).

“Woke” Snow White

However, Minnie Mouse and Ron DeSantis are not the only backlashes that the company is facing, with its new live-action remake of Snow White starring Rachel Zegler being accused of “wokeness” for casting a Latina actress and its portrayal of the seven dwarves.

We’ll have to wait and see how Disney deals with the reaction to its latest portrayal of Minnie Mouse, but we have a feeling people are going to be angry for a while.

What is your reaction to the Minnie Mouse video and Disney’s partnership with Seann Altman? Let us know in the comments below.

