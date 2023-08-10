Disney’s New Minnie Mouse Is Gender-Fluid

Disney fans have dealt with a lot of changes to the Magic Kingdom’s most important characters of late, and now there’s a new one. The newest version of Minnie Mouse is a gender-fluid influencer.

Minnie Mouse has been around just as long as her longtime companion Mickey Mouse, both having been introduced in the original Steamboat Willie (1928) animated short. Over the years, Minnie has gone through many different phases, including flapper girl, damsel in distress, and Disney Princess.

However, this newest change is one that will undoubtedly cause a lot of controversy for the anti-woke crowd already furious with the Walt Disney Company.

Disney Style’s Newest Partner

Disney Style, the division of the company that handles fashion and clothing, has partnered with Seann Altman, a hugely popular gender-fluid TikTok influencer. Altman (who uses he/him pronouns) models clothing on his account, and his new partnership with Disney Style sees him taking on the classic outfit of Minnie Mouse herself.

In a recent TikTok video, Seann Altman showed off a Minnie Mouse-styled look, complete with a Mickey Mouse-patterned red dress with a white collar and petticoat, black tights, and yellow heels.

To drive the point home, Seann Altman’s caption read “Minnie is ME. I fit right in with Mickey and his friends! @disneystyle.”

The gender-fluid influencer finished the Minnie Mouse look with a belt, white gloves, and a Mickey Mouse watch and styled his hair in buns to mimic the classic Disney Mouse Ear style.

And, of course, who would Minnie Mouse be without her trademark red bow? That was part of Seann Altman’s look, which was also shared by Disney Style’s official TikTok account.

Disney Culture Wars

It probably goes without saying that partnering with a gender-fluid TikTok influencer to imitate the Disney Style of Minnie Mouse will get the company in even more hot water with conservative elements of the United States.

Currently, the Walt Disney Company is in a heated legal battle with Florida Governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis after former CEO Bob Chapek eventually came out against the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, widely perceived as being anti-LGBTQIA+.

Since then, Ron DeSantis and Disney have become mired in both Federal and Florida state lawsuits, and current CEO Bob Iger has had to go so far as to publically deny that the company is “sexualizing” minors.

Anti-Woke Bud Light Controversies

It seems likely that Disney and Minnie Mouse will face a backlash similar to what Bud Light did when it partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. While the actual ad promoted by Mulvaney was brief, it caused a ripple effect among anti-woke conservatives in America that eventually led to Ron DeSantis filing a lawsuit against the company, claiming it was the job of the Florida Governor to protect the interests of the shareholders of Anheuser-Busch.

We’ll just have to wait and see how people come out against Minnie Mouse for this one.

