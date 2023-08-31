Guest Claims Disney World Could File Criminal Charge if Specific Behavior Continues

I didn’t know anyone would risk getting charged with trespassing at Walt Disney World Resort because of a desire to watch an opening show for a special ticketed event. If you break this one rule, Mickey can undoubtedly charge you with this crime. Yikes! Let’s get into it.

Related: Johnny Depp Forbidden From Release in U.S.

Disney World – Updates Over the Last Few Months

In case you haven’t been keeping up, some updates are worth mentioning now inside of Disney World. Over at EPCOT, walls have officially come down in preparation for the grand opening of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana. Cast member previews are continuing through the end of September, but an official opening date is just a few months away, with Disney announcing a “late 2023” opening timeframe.

At Magic Kingdom, Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party has officially debuted this year, as the first party night was on August 11. The event continues to sell out for September as guests are more eager to participate in this year’s Disney Halloween event. The event has brought in impressive numbers as wait times and crowds have gathered every weekend since opening day.

Related: Fate of Universal’s Oldest Attraction Confirmed in Major Change

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is a special ticketed event held at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Walt Disney World Resort, Florida. It typically takes place on select nights from late August to Halloween night. The event offers a unique Halloween-themed experience for guests of all ages.

But did you know that Disney could slap you with a criminal offense and charge you with trespassing if you’re caught attempting to break this one rule? This is certainly new information to me, so let me explain.

Related: Portions of Major Theme Park Underwater After Violent Storms

Guests have attempted to remain in Magic Kingdom after the park closes for the special ticketed Halloween event. It usually takes about an hour for guests to leave the front entrance and make their out, as cast members are very strict about permitting anyone without a wristband. Some guests have felt that they’re above the law and will try to remain in the park to watch the opening show for the Halloween event.

But this is considered trespassing, especially if you are told more than once to leave the property if you are not wearing a wristband for the event. In the u/WaltDisneyWorld subreddit, one particular guest posed the following question:

Theoretically, if you were in the park for the day could you stick around and watch the festivities without a wristband? I know they check at rides etc but what if you just wanted to watch for a little while and not go on any rides/buy anything. Asking for a friend…

An obvious answer here is to buy a ticket for the event or refrain from attempting to remain in the park past the person they are supposed to exit. One guest answered this person’s question with an answer that, quite honestly, shocked many others, including myself.

I want to add that if you have to be asked multiple times you will be trespassed. The festivities are for the ticket holders; the event is not only for the rides.

You can read more on this subreddit thread here and find out what others say. Is it worth your time and effort to remain in the park just to try and watch the MNSSHP opening show? If you are told to exit the premises thrice, you will be charged with trespassing, which would be considered a second-degree misdemeanor in the state of Florida.

Don’t chance it. Be smart and purchase your ticket like everyone else. Live to see Disney World another day.