Disney World Line Jumpers Kicked Out After Trying to Fight Other Guests

It’s hard to imagine Guests taking advantage of each other at Walt Disney World Resort. Unfortunately, not everyone absorbs the positive energy of The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Between fighting and theft, there’s already a lot to worry about at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. And as Disney Park ticket and Disney Genie+/Individual Lightning Lane prices rise, so does line jumping.

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort ban line cutting, but it’s impossible for Disney Cast Members to catch every incident. The practice is highly debated in the Disney Parks fan community. Some say families should be able to leave lines for bathroom breaks or snacks; others believe leaving the line at all constitute cutting when you return.

As Disney Cast Members struggle to get line cutting in check, Guests are taking action. Reddit user u/darylboggs recently recalled banding together with other Guests to stop a family from line jumping at Walt Disney World Resort.

“A German family was sending their boy through the line, then the family would meet up with him, so they’d jump like 30 people at a time,” the Guest wrote. “He ended up behind us, and we wouldn’t let him pass because I was watching him. My wife used to be a former Cast Member, so she knew to call security. We had befriended the people around us, so everyone knew they were line jumping when these people just appeared.”

“The boy was literally trying to dodge around me and I wouldn’t let him pass,” they continued. “When the family met up with the boy, I told them security was on the way. The uncle of the kid was so mad and wanted to fight me. Security interviewed us, the people behind us, and being that our stories obviously synced up, they kicked the family out and everyone cheered.”

