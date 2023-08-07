Disney World Guests Abandon Newborn in Stroller to Go on Ride, Get Furious When Confronted

Most Guests feel safe at Walt Disney World Resort. Still, there are some things you can’t do at Disney Parks.

The Most Magical Place on Earth is far from crime-ridden, but it’s not perfect either. It’s wise not to leave valuables unattended or confront other Guests exhibiting inappropriate or violent behavior. Exercise the same common sense at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs as you would in a major city!

But not all Guests see the dangers of crowded Theme Parks. It’s not uncommon for parents to abandon their children while they go to the bathroom or ride attractions, assuming that Walt Disney World Resort is safe for young children.

Reddit user u/OtherPassage recently recalled finding a newborn screaming, abandoned in a stroller parking area at EPCOT as the parents rode the now-defunct Maelstrom.

“Me and my kids were walking in Epcot/Norway at night and I heard a baby crying,” the Guest wrote. “I looked around and there was no one. So I went over to the stroller parking and found a tiny baby in her stroller. Alone.”

After the Guest alerted a Disney Cast Member, the parents “came running over frantically.”

“Apparently they left the husband’s mom with the baby while they rode Maelstrom,” they continued. “The grandmother got bored and went and met them on the line. That’s when they knew their baby was alone. Apparently in her country it’s normal to leave babies outside unattended.”

Never leave a child unattended at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Instead, utilize rider swap to take advantage of attractions that little ones can’t ride!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.