Disney Violated Children’s Privacy, FTC Records Prove

As the saying goes, “The best predictor of future behavior is past behavior.” Records reveal that, in the past, the Walt Disney Company illegally violated children’s most sacred right: privacy.

Walt Disney Company Violated Children’s Privacy

Per reports, the Walt Disney Company committed a privacy violation; it’s the only one immortalized in these Disney records. It was one of many civil cases that occurred in California in the United States. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued the charges, all relating to children younger than 13.

Related: What To Do if Your Child Is Lost at Disney

How Disney Violated Human Rights Via the Privacy of Children

It comes down to social media and the idea of personal data management. Consumer protection bodies like the FTC are meant to ensure that child privacy violations don’t occur. But in the case of Walt Disney, the only recourse was through civil court.

Case Involved 20 Online Virtual Worlds

Verifiable parental consent is paramount to companies being able to protect younger children. It’s essential to separate kids’ content from adult material. However, Playdom Inc. (under the parent company Walt Disney) failed to meet this obligation and thus violated the FTC act that protects kids.

According to the violation description, “The operators of 20 online virtual worlds agreed to pay $3 million to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that they violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule.”

It continues to say that the business did this “by illegally collecting and disclosing personal information from hundreds of thousands of children under age 13 without their parents’ prior consent.

Related: Guests Have Intercourse on Disneyland Ride With Children Nearby

Implications of Disclosure of Information

While the company received punishment in the sum of $3 million, there were hundreds of thousands of data leaks. That means the data compromise of children’s personal information.

In an age when children’s online privacy is arguably more important than ever, it’s reassuring that there are measures in place. However, the FTC violation does show that Disney has undermined children’s safety via online technology (that continues to develop).

Unfortunately, these offenses only got caught after the fact. Suppose that trend continues, and the risk of children relates directly to the advancement of technology. In that case, the FTC is in a position to play catch up to the ever-evolving state of social media and online platforms.

What do you think about app developers and the Walt Disney Company violating children’s privacy? Share in the comments below!