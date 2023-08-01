Disney Rival Theme Park Lets Guests Ride in Gravy

There are ways to be inventive when trying to rival the biggest Disney theme parks in the world, and it appears that Holiday World in Indiana has found the right…sauce. A new rollercoaster is being put together at the Theme Park that lets Guests ride in gravy.

Theme Parks do not often go for a ridiculous theme. For instance, Disneyland is based on the works of Walt Disney Studios. Still, not every ride specifically targets just one section of the studio’s vast library. Some lands are more tailored to a specific theme, with Tomorrowland at Disneyland having Star Tours, Space Mountain, and the Astro Orbitor. The theme of that land is quite specific to futurism, which makes sense.

Six Flags Magic Mountain in California also has a ton of rides dedicated to DC characters like Superman, Batman, and Green Lantern. Again, the theme is there, and it makes sense.

Despite common themes working together to bring in Guests from all over and generally containing some great rides that work to nail a specific theme, there are times when themed rollercoasters make us scratch our heads. Even stranger is that the head-scratching turns into intrigue.

Holiday World & Splashin Safari in Indiana has offered a first look at its newest rollercoaster, which allows Guests to ride in a giant gravy boat.

Holiday World Reveals Good Gravy!

Holiday World theme park in Indiana announces the Good Gravy! coaster – a 1,500-foot ride in the “world’s largest gravy boat” that starts at grandma’s house. Let us be thankful. pic.twitter.com/16FfFs0Nfq — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 1, 2023

Our friend Scott Gustin revealed the first look at Good Gravy! This new rollercoaster has the makings and fixings of everything that reminds us of Grandma’s house on Thanksgiving. That is the theme that Holiday World is working with, as the entrance for the ride is made to remind everyone of being at Grandma’s during the holidays.

What makes this ride even more hilarious is that the house also exercises the theme of being in Grandma’s house, looking like it was designed in the 1970s. The pastel colors match well with how we likely all picture our Grandma’s house. The selling point for us is seeing the coaster in action, which is a giant gravy boat. Though this is a concept video, the coaster is shown to be all white and capped off by the front of the coaster holding the brown liquid and the circular handle at the back.

The coaster itself is stated to be around a 1,500-foot journey, where Guests will reach heights of 70 feet, then the coaster will complete the same journey backward. The coaster is also stated to travel up to 37 mph, meaning this is a long and fast rollercoaster.

The above video also explains that Good Gravy! will be part of a Thanksgiving section of the Holiday World Theme Park, and it is set to arrive in May 2024. We are unsure which other rides or themed events will be part of this Thanksgiving section, but riding in a giant gravy boat has already sold us.

Holiday World is located in Santa Claus, Indiana. The Thanksgiving-themed Good Gravy rollercoaster will open in May 2024, so there is plenty of time to book a family trip to Indiana for the holidays. We hope more hilariously themed rides are presented in the Thanksgiving section of Holiday World next year.

What do you think about Good Gravy! at Holiday World? Would you ride in a big gravy boat? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!