Disney Releases Massive Slate of New Attractions, Lands, and Experiences Coming to its Parks

Yesterday marked the quarterly earnings call for WDW and its global enterprise, where Bob Iger and the board of directors gained insights into Disney’s recent performance. According to the earnings call findings, Disney World experienced a decline in revenue compared to the previous quarter, whereas international Disney Resorts contributed positively to the company’s financials. Notably, Disney+ observed a substantial reduction in subscribers, with a loss of 300,000 nationwide and another 12.5 million internationally. Nevertheless, the company achieved an impressive overall revenue of $22.3 billion, translating to a 4% increase. The Parks segment also displayed a commendable 13% surge, generating $8.3 billion in revenue. Among the recent business highlights shared during the earnings call, it was disclosed that Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) is poised to become Disney’s groundbreaking home video release within the domestic market. Adding to the lineup, TRON Lightcycle / Run debuted at Disney’s Magic Kingdom on April 4. Additionally, the announcement was made that the Park reservations system, a staple for Walt Disney World, will no longer be obligatory for date-based tickets starting in 2024.

But some light at the end of the tunnel was revealed for Guests wondering when exciting new attractions, experiences, and lands would open in a Disney Resort near them. Disney released an official updated slate of when Guests could expect some new things to arrive throughout the Disney Parks worldwide. During the earnings presentation that took place yesterday, Disney revealed the following information:

In its earnings presentation, Disney included a list of "upcoming Parks and Experiences openings and events" with previously announced timelines: pic.twitter.com/O97NcN8Fe8 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 10, 2023

According to the Tweet above from industry insider and journalist Scott Gustin, here’s what you can expect from each Disney Resort:

Disneyland Resort in California:

San Fransokyo Square at Disney California Adventure Park will open to all Guests on August 31, 2023.

The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, a new Disney Vacation Club Resort, will open to DVC members on September 28, 2023.

Adventureland Treehouse will open to all Guests sometime this year.

Pixar Place Hotel is to open sometime in 2023.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open sometime in 2024.

Disney Cruise Line:



Australia and New Zealand Sailings will be available for purchase beginning October 28, 2023

Lighthouse Point will be open to Guests starting June 2024.

Disney Treasure to open sometime during the fiscal year 2025.

Acquisition Ship to also open sometime during the fiscal year 2025.

Third Wish-Class Ship to open during the fiscal year 2025 as well.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort:

World of Frozen is to open in November of this year, 2023.

Shanghai Disney Resort:

Zootopia-themed Land will open sometime in late 2023.

Tokyo Disney Resort:

Fantasy Springs will open in the Spring of 2024.

Disneyland Paris:

Disneyland Hotel Royal Transformation will open to all Guests sometime in 2024.

Walt Disney World Resort:

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, will open in Fall 2023.

World Celebration at EPCOT will open in late 2023.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open sometime in 2024.

Disney Vacation Club at Polynesian Resort will open to DVC members in 2024.

That is all the news coming out of Disney at the moment. But stay tuned to Inside The Magic for more as these attractions, lands, and experiences open across the globe.