Millions and millions of Guests visit the Walt Disney World Resort each day, and it’s safe to assume a large portion of those numbers are children. After all, it was Walt’s original vision to have places where families and children could spend time together. However, Disney’s intended audiences have drastically changed.

With the rise of more adult Guests showing deeper interest in Disney, some have speculated whether or not places like Disney World will start catering to a more mature clientele. Rumors of “adult-only” Disney days have been circulating for a long while, but a recent video shows to what extent the fans are wanting to see this happen.

Fans Demand Adult Days at Disney World

@mousetrapnews is a very misleading channel on TikTok, as the video above has already been debunked. That being said, the reactions to this controversial take are all too real.

The comments below the video are absolutely loaded with fans who genuinely want Disney to take this next step. The upload might have been made in a sort of tongue-in-cheek fashion, but it might also be a case of “it’s funny because its true.”

There is indeed an element of truth to the video, especially when the voice over states that Disney Adults are growing to be one of the company’s biggest demographics. Given the right direction, a season of adults-only Disney World days could have a significant pull in Disney’s favor.

Even if the video isn’t true, many viewers were quick to share their support in the comment section. Parents or not, dozens of Guests undoubtedly want to be free of the screaming and strollers.

“Tbh, I think it would be a wise move, especially during “slower” periods. I’d totally be on board with this idea!”

Of course, not all Guests are quite as polite about the idea. While younger Disney Park Guests have caused problems in the past, some commenters feel the need to drag them through the mire.

And some viewers are even acknowledging the blame that lies with both unruly kids and overly permissive parents.

Adult days at Disney might not be something fans see in the too near future, but that’s not saying they aren’t possible. If the company truly wants to give the people what they want, they could easily arrange something for older Guests while the kids are in school during the fall, or late at night while they’re asleep. It’s not like they haven’t tried.

