“Disney Magic is Real!” Cast Members Go Above and Beyond for Guest’s Lost Wedding Rings

After a Scottish Guest realized she had lost her wedding rings, Disney Cast Members went above and beyond to make sure she got them back safe and sound.

Wherever you go at Walt Disney World Resort, Cast Members ensure everything goes off without a hitch. The Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Hollywood Studios would be nothing without the hard work and dedication these people put into their jobs every day.

This remains just as true at Disney Hotels. These Cast Members constantly go above and beyond to make sure their Guests are comfortable. Recently, this was proven true when a woman realized she left her wedding rings at the Animal Kingdom Lodge after she got home in Scotland. Fortunately, Cast Members were there to work their magic.

Disney Cast Members Save Scottish Couple’s Anniversary

In a post on the Walt Disney World Tips and Tricks Facebook page, Guest Kimberly McFayden shared a lovely story about how Hotel Cast Members truly made her day. “We got back from staying at the Animal Kingdom Lodge two weeks ago,” said McFayden. “When I returned home, I realized I’d left my wedding rings by the sink in the hotel room. I called and got through to lost and found at Jambo House. I felt distraught and so stupid.”

Despite her feelings, the Hotel Cast Members were there to make everything right. “The staff were amazing, and they found them and shipped them back to me free of charge! They kept me posted throughout the entire process. I can’t thank them enough.” She went on to mention that the timing was perfect since she and her husband were celebrating their 16th anniversary. In the end, she declared, “Disney magic is real!”

Since then, the post has been liked almost 100,000 times, with plenty of commenters sharing how Cast Members have proved that Disney magic is real for them. One person shared that when they lost a hat there as a child, a Cast Member actually bought them a new hat. Another gushed about how they left a stuffed bear from their grandmother at the hotel. Not only was the bear returned in the mail, but it came with lots of Disney swag as well!

Being a Cast Member can be a thankless job. Often, if they’re doing their job well, you don’t notice it. So it’s important to recognize the moments when they take negative moments and turn them into something extraordinary. If something like this has happened to you in a Disney Park or Hotel, make sure to find a way to thank these Cast Members, whether in the app or with Guest Relations.

What was your best interaction with a Cast Member? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!