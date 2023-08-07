Unopened Disney Attraction Floods Following Major Complications

It looks like one Disney attraction is finally starting to flood, and in this case, it’s fantastic.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is home to Hong Kong Disneyland Park and is located near Penney’s Bay, Lantau Island, Hong Kong. It was also just announced that Hong Kong will suspend for a month transit flights from around 150 countries and territories considered high risk because of the coronavirus, deepening the global financial hub’s isolation.

Hong Kong Disneyland is an incredibly popular Park that brings in millions of Guests each year. After opening in 2005, Guests quickly came to love the theme park as much as Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort! Much like its American counterparts, Hong Kong Disneyland has a ton of Disney Hotels to visit!

Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel

Disney’s Hollywood Hotel

Disney Explorer’s Lodge

At the moment, Hong Kong Disneyland is working on an expansion. The upcoming land, Arendelle: World of Frozen, will be home to a stunning atmosphere, unique attractions and may even allow Guests to bump into some favorite characters from Frozen, including Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and others. Inside the Magic has continued to follow the construction progress at Arendelle: World of Frozen, with the latest updates being that the Arendelle Castle is now visible to Guests and that the pathway to this highly anticipated land was now open.

World of Frozen was first announced on November 22, 2016, when the Walt Disney Company and the Hong Kong Government announced their plans for the multi-year expansion. The Frozen-themed land will offer Guests a visit to the Kingdom of Arendelle with all of its sights, sounds, cuisines, and traditions.

One aspect of the land that Guests are looking forward to is experiencing the Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs roller coaster. This ride will take Guests on a journey through Arendelle after they pay a visit to Oaken’s famous store. We now have another update on the coaster! HKDL Fantasy (@hkdlfantasy) has reported that the waterfall on the ride is now flowing, which you can see below!

The Arendelle Harbor has filled with water, the waterfall on “Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sliegh” has also started flowing .

As noted by Disney Wiki, “Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs is an upcoming attraction for Hong Kong Disneyland. It is inspired by Wandering Oaken’s Trading Post and Sauna where Oaken works. It was originally scheduled to open in 2021. However, it was delayed to 2023, since the opening was postponed indefinitely following the closure of the park due to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally announced as a trackless ride named Wandering Oaken’s Dancing Sleighs, similar to Aquatopia, plans have shifted, and Wandering Oaken’s attraction is set to instead be a roller coaster similar to the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train.”

Arendelle: World of Frozen is set to open this November, but a specific opening date has yet to be annouced. We have also seen Hong Kong Disney have to hold the progress of the land and push off their 2021 opening date in the past, so we hope to see this land not have to experience any further delays.

The land, according to Travel + Leisure, is described as a place where, “Guests will be invited to a Summer Snow Day celebration commemorating the day that Anna saved Elsa with an act of true love. The immersive-themed land is a recreation of the kingdom of Arendelle and will feature beloved characters, stories, and landmarks from the movies. World of Frozen will draw upon the park’s natural landscape.”

The publication continues, “Guests will “embark on a journey to the North Mountain where Elsa’s Ice Palace awaits as part of the Summer Snow Day celebration” aboard Frozen Ever After, a boat attraction that will be similar to the existing EPCOT dark ride. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, Hong Kong’s will use upgraded technology that sees the replacement of its screen face based-animatronic character figures with physical faces.” And, of course, the other attraction will be Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs.

Disneyland Paris is currently in the early construction stages for its own massive Frozen-inspired land, as part of an ambitious multi-year expansion project at the Parisian Park.

What do you think of Arendelle: World of Frozen? Would you want to visit?