Disney+ Cancels Controversial Series, Triggers National Investigation

Disney will not air Atatürk, an incredibly controversial new historical series on the Disney+ streaming platform, which has directly led to the iconic media company being under official investigation by the Republic of Turkey and attacked on all sides.

Until this last Wednesday, Disney+ was to stream a new show titled Atatürk, a six-part historical drama on the life of Turkish national leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. It was already announced to premiere on October 29 and that it would star Aras Bulut Iynemli in the title role; there were also persistent rumors that Harry Potter actress Emma Watson would appear, though never confirmed.

Now, Disney has announced that it has canceled plans to stream Atatürk and instead has pushed it off to the FOX Network, calling the decision “in line with our revised content distribution strategy.”

However, the government of Turkey is furious about the decision, and it is not the first.

‘Atatürk’ Has Been Criticized From the Beginning

While the historical Mustafa Kemal Atatürk is regarded by many in Turkey as a national hero and the country’s founding father, he is also a tremendously controversial figure for allegations of his role in the late Ottoman genocides of Armenians, which are still denied by the Turkish government to this day.

Because of that, the announcement of the Disney Atatürk series was immediately controversial, with multiple Armenian rights groups calling on the company to cancel the series. Most prominently, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) condemned the series for “glorifying Mustafa Kemal Ataturk – a Turkish dictator and genocide killer with the blood of millions of #Greek #Armenian #Assyrian #Chaldean #Syriac #Aramean #Maronite and other #Christian martyrs on his hands.”

Turkey Is Attacking Disney Over ‘Atatürk’

Currently, ANCA is celebrating Disney’s decision not to stream Atatürk, saying it was “preventing the normalization of mass murder for audiences of millions worldwide.”

Thank you to all who joined ANCA's campaign against #Disney glorifying genocidal Turkish killer Kemal #Ataturk – preventing the normalization of mass murder for audiences of millions worldwide. pic.twitter.com/gOOYAtoPS9 — ANCA (@ANCA_DC) July 31, 2023

However, (per Politico) this has now caused an equally fervent backlash from Turkey, with Ebubekir Şahin, the head of Turkey’s Radio and Television Supreme Council, stating that he would be opening an investigation into Disney over the series.

#Disney cancels the #Ataturk series after paid far-right trolls spread misinformation and harassed them daily to stop showing it only because he is a Turk. We are sick of being discriminated against and targeted by misinformation by organizations funded by millions of dollars. pic.twitter.com/ngaF21eEhl — Turkish Archives (@TurkishArc) August 1, 2023

Similarly, Ömer Çelik, a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s AK Party, called it “shameful” and “disrespectful to the values ​​of the Republic of Turkey and our nation.”

Amerika merkezli bir dizi/film platformunun Ermeni lobisinin baskısına boyun eğerek “Atatürk” dizisini yayınlamadan yayından kaldırması utanç vericidir. Söz konusu platformun bu tutumu, Türkiye Cumhuriyeti’nin değerlerine ve milletimize saygısızlıktır. — Ömer Çelik (@omerrcelik) August 1, 2023

Clearly, this is a situation in which Disney cannot win, no matter what it does.

Disney and Censorship

It is not at all uncommon for the Walt Disney Company to censor its content based on the areas it is provided to, often minimizing LGBTQIA+ content or removing references to the supernatural (in China, for example).

However, this seems to be a case in which there is likely no solution that Disney can provide to both sides of the issue that will not result in yet more criticism over this very debated historical figure.

Should Disney have canceled streaming Atatürk on Disney+? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.