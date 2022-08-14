Disney Criticized After “Baffling” Censorship In Popular Children’s Show Goes Viral

Bluey (2018) is a beloved children’s television series that first aired in Australia and has since become a Disney Junior regular. The Australian description as written on ABC’s website reads:

Bluey is an inexhaustible six-year-old Blue Heeler dog, who loves to play and turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures, developing her imagination as well as her mental, physical and emotional resilience.

Per the description, it appears obvious that the show strives to normalize family life in an age-appropriate and educational way. Still, Disney has long faced allegations of strange censorship from fans of the hit show, which has just released its third season.

A Reddit thread from two years ago shows just how long fans have noticed the discrepancies between the Australia and United States airings.

My family has been watching Bluey for weeks. When the episodes changed from 21 minutes to individual 7-minute episodes we had no problem. However, Disney has now edited out a section of Markets (a bit where a horse poops) and removed an entire episode (Teasing). Why are these being censored?????

One Australian commenter quipped that they are “obviously too inappropriate and must be censored for international markets.”

Another commenter wrote the following reply:

Canadian here. I just noticed today that the poop was censored out. I laughed out loud at that part when I first saw it too. Apparently, Disney thinks animated poop that’s on screen for 1 second is too much for children.

It’s safe to say that this is something fans have been keeping tabs on for years, likely causing the new Bluey Season 3 to be examined under a censorship microscope.

One fan shared the “7 things Disney censored in Bluey, Season 3,” and viewers are calling the examples “disappointing and wild.”

7 Things Disney Censored in #Bluey Season 3 #blueytok #parents #momsoftiktok #dadsoftiktok

Bluey Theme Tune – Extended – Bluey

The clip contains video footage of the original content that had been cut by Disney, none of which commenters founds offensive in the least. Below are the 7 examples @world.shaker shared in the video that has more than 3 million views to date.

In the episode titled “Born Yesterday,” Disney removed a reference to one of the characters being “hit in a sensitive spot” by a rogue swing. In the episode titled “Pass the Parcel,” a mound of character Buttermilk’s poop was edited out from the ground beneath the pony’s legs. One episode containing a conversation between characters Bandit and Fido, who play parents to some of the puppies in the show, has been changed from a talk about getting a vasectomy to a talk about tooth extractions. An Argentinian “day-laborer” was changed to a “backpacker” in the episode titled “Explorers.” In the episode “Driving,” grumpy cat Agatha no longer threatens to pee on the curtains. She threatens to scratch them instead. The “Faceytalk” scene featuring Aunt Trixie on the toilet has been removed completely. Lastly, the episode “Family Meeting” where the family discusses a “fluffing” incident between Bluey and her dad was cut entirely.

The comment section is filled with surprised responders in agreement that the censorship is “silly,” with one fan even proposing a petition to restore the episodes to the original versions. Another fan accused Disney of being selective in their censorship.

“They cut ‘Family Meeting’ but the Lion King 3 is literally all fart jokes?” user @Charlotte EC wrote.

Another commenter expressed confusion that the country that requires its children to participate in active shooter drills in their schools feels the need to shield them from a pile of pony poop in a children’s program.

“I thought America was the land of the free?” Amber Evans added.

In an update video, the original poster claims that due to the backlash Disney has received for their recent Bluey censorship, they have announced that they will be reevaluating their available versions of the popular show.

All three seasons of Bluey are currently streaming on Disney+.

Do you think the Bluey censorship is over the top? Leave a comment and let us know!