David Harbour Teases Crucial Details About the ‘Stranger Things’ Finale

The world of show business is at a standstill, meaning that most actors and writers are on the picket lines and cannot promote or shoot much of anything. However, some actors are finding unique ways to deliver news about projects, like David Harbour—who has revealed some crucial details about the final season of Stranger Things.

David Harbour is a busy man who will undoubtedly have a life outside the hit Netflix show. He is waiting for the industry strikes to conclude so he can begin work on Violent Night 2, a follow-up to his shoot-em-up Christmas movie. There is also his huge DCU role, which will see him portray Eric Frankenstein in James Gunn’s Creature Commandos and his reprisal of Red Guardian in Thunderbolts for the MCU.

Though he has many roles planned for his future, what stands in his way is the epic conclusion to the show that arguably put him on the map. Harbour portrays Jim Hooper in the series and is one of the most beloved characters who have survived the ordeal.

Despite David Harbour being one of the most beloved actors from the show and the many spinoffs planned, he also has stated he can’t wait to move on. Much like the actors in the MCU, the actor does not want to be defined by one role, and we don’t blame him.

Harbour appeared on The Happy Sad Confused Podcast, where he broke down many details about his current career—and what fans can expect when Stranger Things ends.

David Harbour Teases “Moving” Ending in ‘Stranger Things’

The video does open with the disclaimer that it was recorded previously to the SAG-AFTRA strikes going on, so that is why David Harbour has gotten away with talking about Stranger Things, amongst other parts he will be engaging in.

While speaking to host Josh Horowitz, Harbour went into quite a bit of detail about the ending of Stranger Things. According to Harbour on the Season 5 scripts:

“They’re terrific, as per usual. They continue to outdo themselves, these currently-on-strike writers called the Duffer Brothers.”

Fans of Stranger Things will instantly believe this news simply because David Harbour is trustworthy, and the Duffer Brothers have not missed yet. The series has only evolved as it has gone on, and we all expect quite a beautiful and fantastic ending. Harbour went further into detail about the undertaking of the final season and what fans can expect from a production standpoint. Harbour added:

“It’s a hell of an undertaking, too. I mean, the set pieces and the things in the scripts that we saw are bigger than anything we’ve done in the past.”

Considering how marvellous Season 4 is, especially with the Upside Down being featured in the way it was, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) cursing everyone and the sad death of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) via Vecna’s bats—we can’t wait to see what is next. Harbour also revealed where the story takes place in the timeline, which is right after the events of Season 4:

After where season 4 ended — when you watch us on that hill looking at the ash and the smoke fires –we’re going to start somewhere after that. So you’ve got to imagine the world is a different place.”

The world will certainly be in a different place as the citizens of Hawkins saw the devastation that Vecna has caused. This is the first time that the children’s families have seen the fallout from the Upside Down, and it is affecting everyone much deeper. The final and most important information revealed is when the final season might appear and how it will all end for the beloved characters. Harbour said:

“It’ll take awhile to shoot, which will be tough since we can’t get started yet, but it is what it is. I’m excited to go back. I’m excited to wrap it up in a bold, amazing way. I’m excited to really swing with this character, because you know they’re going to pay off these OG characters: Eleven, Hopper, Joyce, Will, Mike; they’re going to pay them off in big ways because they’ve lived with you for the past eight years. I know what it is [the ending]. I know where we net out and it’s very, very moving. That is the term I will use.”

The good news is that it sounds like the Duffer Brothers will do what they do best: to floor us all with meaningful deaths and conversations. While we expect that not all the children of Dawkins, including adults like Joyce and Hopper, will make it out alive, we do expect a rightful conclusion.

Stranger Things Season 4 ended epically and became one of the highest-watched properties in Netflix history for a big reason. The series has been excellent from start to finish, and the fourth season truly upped the ante on everything. We imagine that the finale will do the same, ending everything in a bittersweet way.

We know that David Harbour and Millie Bobbie Brown are all but done with the series, so it stands to reason they might not make it out. Then again, the Duffer Brothers could simply surprise everyone with their direction in the final episode. We can’t wait to see what happens.

