Breaking: Florida’s DeSantis Accepts Debate Challenge in Disney World v. Disneyland Debate

After much ado, DeSantis is ready to debate on behalf of Florida as the primary elections begin to get interesting in the saga of Disneyland versus Disney World.

DeSantis and Disney: A Storied History Between Florida and California

Before DeSantis agreed to debate California Governor Newsom, the Florida Governor and Disney had a tale for the storybooks. After appearing on Sean Hannity’s show, Florida Governor confirmed that he was willing to enter the debate. A major subject? Disney World, Reedy Creek, and the presence of Walt Disney in both California and Florida.

According to Ron DeSantis, “The debate between California and Florida is already over. People have been voting with their feet for years”.

The head honcho for Central Florida, Gov Ron DeSantis continued to say, “(…) The debate about the future of our country is one we need to have. I’m game to talk about my plans to reverse the decline in this country anytime, anywhere because I have the best vision for the future of our country.”

Governor DeSantis Prepares to Debate Using Anti-Woke Agenda

The idea of Governor Newsom of California and Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida battling it out on a debate floor has countless implications for Disney. For starters, the DeSantis Disney is a land where “Don’t Say Gay” and topics like gender identity are of issue. This is the DeSantis Disney Theme Park.

In California, things move a bit differently. Governor Newsom is open to pride, speaks freely about gender identity, and wants an audience for these issues with the Florida Governor. While Newsom has the purview of Disneyland in California, Governor Ron DeSantis holds tight to Disney World.

DeSantis Disney World Versus Newsom Disneyland

If you travel to the Sunshine State and want to learn more about Disney characters, just check out Gov DeSantis and the Reedy Creek Improvement District. It’s hard to miss, especially since it’s where the Walt Disney Company makes its mark.

The Florida Governor has had to deal with everything from Florida lawmakers to board members all while maintaining the Disney district and battling against the supposedly “woke” Disney CEO Bob Iger.

California-Florida Debate to Reveal Truths

In the debate between Newsom and DeSantis, Disney is the shared concept. Both states are home to iconic American Disney World Theme Parks and Resorts. The future of everything from Magic Kingdom to Walt Disney’s representation lies in the balance.

As for the debate, the agreement stipulates that it will last 90 minutes, have Hannity as a moderator, and give no option for notes or cue cards. The date is not yet established, but it looks like things are about to get more heated for the Walt Disney Company.

Stay tuned for more updates as the situation unfolds with Disney, DeSantis, and Newsom!