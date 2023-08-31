Barbie Land Theme Park to Rival Walt Disney World Resort

According to fans, a Barbie Land Theme Park could outperform Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

Barbie (2023)

It was a Barbie Girl summer. Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s Barbie (2023) took the world by storm, generating over $1 billion in revenue at the box office – a feat only achieved by 52 other films. Even its soundtrack broke records, featuring hits by Lizzo, Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice, and Billie Elish.

“To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place,” the official movie description reads. “Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes ‘Barbie,’ starring Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren.”

Barbie Land

As an expanding Mattel Cinematic Universe grows more likely, the iconic toy brand is hard at work on a Theme Park to correspond with its films. Mattel Adventure Park is under construction in Glendale, Arizona, and is expected to open in 2024.

But Barbie fans want more. During a recent Reddit discussion, fans proposed an exclusively Barbie Land-inspired Amusement Park to rival Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

“There needs to be a BarbieLand/BarbieWorld,” u/Affecionate_Care669 began. “Like DisneyLand/DisneyWorld!!!”

“YES!!!! Like we’re the dolls,” said u/sarilysims. “I want it so bad.”

Others proposed a Barbie studio tour outside London, much like The Making of Harry Potter: Warner Bros. Studio Tour.

“I hope they kept the sets in Pinewood, London (where the Barbieland set was made) and add it as a add on from the Warner Bros Harry Potter tour,” u/Fresh_Olive_6812 wrote.

And fans won’t settle for the small Barbie area at Mattel Adventure Park.

“Barbie makes up a disappointingly small portion of the park,” u/Decent-Clue-97 said. “I was very disappointed.”

“I wonder why Barbie is only a small part of the land, I hope eventually they expand upon their original plans,” u/oasisbloom agreed. “Especially given how successful the movie has been. I think it could be a really fun park to visit that isn’t Universal or Disney.”

“With the recent success of the movie, I’m sure that once the park opens they’re going to be planning on adding more Barbie attractions,” u/yourfriiendgoo replied. “Every successful theme park makes changes/additions.”

Follow Inside the Magic for up-to-date news on Mattel Adventure Park, set to open in 2024.

What would a Barbie Land Theme Park look like? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.