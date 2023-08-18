Barbie Has Surpassed DC’s Greatest Movie

In the midst of its box office domination, Barbie (2023) has broken yet another record at Warner Bros., overtaking DC Studios’ best film.

Written and directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie is one of the biggest success stories of 2023. With incredible performances from Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, and Will Ferrell, it’s no wonder that this film has become a pop culture phenomenon, earning over $1.2 billion at the box office and even getting a hit song, “I’m Just Ken.”

Because of this, Barbie has shattered all kinds of records, including the highest-grossing film directed by a woman and the biggest opening of the year. And it will continue to beat more records, including one at Warner Bros. set by a beloved caped crusader.

‘Barbie’ Beats ‘The Dark Knight’s Domestic Box Office Record

For well over a decade, Christopher Nolan‘s The Dark Knight (2008) held the record at Warner Bros. for the highest domestic gross of all time, and it’s no wonder why. It is often considered the best superhero film ever made, starring iconic performances from Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Aaron Eckhart as Harvey Dent, Gary Oldman as Commissioner Gordon, and the late Heath Ledger in an Academy Award-winning performance as The Joker.

However, records are meant to be broken, and Barbie has easily surpassed its predecessor after only four weeks in theaters. While The Dark Knight sits at $536 million, Barbie has already reached $537 million. And it’s showing no signs of stopping.

While this may upset hardcore DC fans, it really shouldn’t be a surprise. Yes, The Dark Knight is a brilliant film with set pieces and performances that stand the test of time, but it has had nowhere near the same pop culture presence as Barbie. Not only is it already based on a toy Mattel can sell, but it has a much more significant social media presence than The Dark Knight could ever have.

On top of that, Barbie made going to the movie theater feel like an event, especially if you got dressed up in your favorite pink outfit and paired with the tonal-opposite Oppenheimer (2023), also directed by Nolan. You couldn’t go anywhere without people mentioning Barbenheimer.

That being said, Barbie doesn’t take away from The Dark Knight‘s quality. Much like Barbenheimer, you could easily pair the movies together for a beautiful Warner Bros. movie night. Who wouldn’t want to get dressed up and celebrate The Barb Knight?

So congratulations to Barbie! Much like Bane, it is one of the few entities able to beat the Dark Knight. Hopefully, Barbie will continue to have this success and make more movies, so there can be a film festival celebrating Gretapher Nowig’s Barb Knight Trilogy.

