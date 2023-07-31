‘Barbie’ Sequel Part of Hollywood Plans, Per Mattel

A Barbie sequel is a hot topic, especially with the Warner Bros. picture becoming a pop-culture icon overnight. Now, Mattel is reportedly planning to expand the franchise.

Barbie Movie: A 2023 Box-Office Success

The iconic Barbie Doll has many stories, so a potential Barbie sequel is easy to imagine. According to a report from the Boston Globe, Mattel sees opportunities for a ‘Barbie’ sequel, thanks to Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Cillian Murphy; and, of course, Greta Gerwig. The Warner Bros Pictures icon quickly made Box Office Success.

Barbie Sequel: Up for Discussion As with any movie, there is extra Barbie material. Whether it would be used in a second film or for the potential sequel is yet to be determined. Sequels are notoriously challenging; yet Barbie already did the unthinkable. It took the stereotypical Barbie and put it under the Los Angeles spotlight. During a Bloomberg interview, the Mattel CEO stated, “This is not just about individual movies, but we are looking to create film franchises that have cultural resonance.” Ample Opportunities for a Potential Barbie Sequel During the interview about the smashing success of Warner Bros. Barbie, CEO noted, “The opportunity for Barbie is pretty obvious given the success of the Barbie movie.” To clarify, the Warner Bros. icon and Mattel CEO stated that it’s too early for an official Barbie sequel. The film franchise appears to be going strong, and Barbie director Greta Gerwig is winning the North American Box Office.

Supposedly, the goal is to use the Greta Gerwig Barbie now-iconic movie to complete a whole Barbie Cinematic Universe. Of course, that is if the box office and future streaming continue to perform for this Margot Robie and Ryan Gosling masterpiece.

For those hoping for a Barbie sequel, the recent interview is certainly promising.

