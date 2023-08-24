Baby Feces Found on Disney Restaurant Table, Disturbing Behavior Reported

When guests visit Walt Disney World, they have a ton of offerings to enjoy, and with the larger price tag that the vacation comes with nowadays, expecting cleanliness and guest cooperation in following rules and common practices is also expected.

At Walt Disney World Resort, guests have access to nearly everything they need at their fingertips (literally, My Disney Experience can help you accomplish nearly anything you need). There are four incredible theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, as well as two water parks: Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, and the currently closed Disney’s Blizzard Beach, as well as Disney Springs. That is all just scratching the surface because guests can also enjoy the 25+ resorts on property, golf, mini golf, visit ESPN Wide World of Sports, and so much more. The large theme park mogul is plotted on a size of land that is equivalent to San Francisco — which means the theme park is truly its own functioning city.

For a family to dish out thousands of dollars for their flight, a room at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort (Disney Skyliner access, of course), for tickets to Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT, dining each day, and merchandise — it’s a big commitment, and one that then comes with higher expectations. If you ever buy a $5 t-shirt and it rips in the wash, that is to be expected, if you buy a $50 t-shirt and it rips in the wash, you may be left with a sour taste in your mouth.

Lately, guest behavior at Disney World has been getting a little more rowdy than usual.

For example, another video has now surfaced showing a family jumping out of “it’s a small world” at Magic Kingdom. In the video, we can see what appears to be the mother or caregiver of two younger children directing them to enter the water to exit the attraction while it is down. Instagram user foosgonedisney posted the video saying, “What’s going on here ?”. Disney Cast Members are properly trained in evacuating guests from “it’s a small world”, as we have seen in the past, and it typically does not involve the guests having to get into the water, especially without proper protective gear on.

Getting off of a ride that goes down without Cast Members can be incredibly dangerous, especially on a water attraction, as Guests do not know what is on the ground, they could hurt themselves on the tracks, and the ride could begin moving, putting them in the ride vehicle’s path. Doing this can also result in Guests receiving a lifetime ban from Walt Disney World Resort in some instances.

On top of that, we have seen a huge uptick in fights breaking out in the theme parks, as well as an increased number of guests mistreating Cast Members.

Now, another report has come out that disturbingly shared that baby feces were placed on a table at a quick-service restaurant at Disneyland Resort.

It was reported that ” hate it when families use the dining tables like at hungry bear or wherever as tables to change their kid’s poopy diapers. Like thanks, I really wanted to smell poop while eating. And then someone else comes to sit down and eat at the same table the baby was changed at. Super gross. Also watched a couple of kids put the knobs of the fences at pirates in their mouths… yuck,” according to Reddit user Snorlax0707.

Although taking care of young ones at Disneyland is tough to deal with, Disneyland has equipped its parks with multiple areas to do so in. There are quiet rooms, sensory rooms, nursing rooms, and more which have all been created to aid parents who are traveling with kiddos.

In every bathroom, guests will also find baby changing tables. With a bathroom located near Hungry Bear Restaurant in Disneyland, there really is no excuse to expose the child’s dirty diaper around others who are attempting to eat their food. This is unsanitary, as another guest might get to that table quickly after the current ones leave before a Cast Member wipes it down, unknowing what they are about to place their food on, and it ruins the experience for other guests around due to the stench that an act like that requires others to ingest.

Although there have been debates on mothers publically breastfeeding at Disneyland, changing a poopy diaper at a restaurant is likely something everything can agree is wrong.

Have you ever noticed any unsanitary behavior at Disney before?

