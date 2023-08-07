Corn Dog Incident Wreaks Havoc at Disney, Guests Left in Chaos

One of the most popular dining locations at Disneyland Resort sits inside of Disney. When you enter the park and see Sleeping Beauty Castle looming in the distance, you will pass by the Emporium, walk down Main Street, U.S.A., check out the Dapper Dan’s, and then you will see the Little Red Wagon. Although this is a single-standing kart, it will often boast huge lines in front of the Plaza Inn as Guests line up to get their corn dogs.

Luckily, this is not the only place to get a hand-dipped corn dog, but it is one of the most popular. The giant corn dogs are delicious and are also so big that it could easily fill any adult at dinner. When Guests visit Disneyland and indulge in the food, the effect is meant to be magical; however, it seems that when parents buy their children food and watch them not finish their meal at the happiest (and most expensive) place on earth, they are no longer filled with the joy of Mickey Mouse, but more so the rage of Maleficent.

Disneyland Guests have been discussing some of the more “wild” encounters in the theme parks, and one Guest recounted a story where a parent when off the rails, panicking that their child did not finish their corn dog. The Guest stated that the parent was, “A guy yelling at the top of his lungs to his kid, “EAT YOUR F*%KING CORN DOG!” It was kind of funny, and we still jokingly quote it, but then it got serious because other guests were telling him to keep it down and he did not like that.”

According to the statement, it seems that the father’s behavior was seen as a joke at first since the nature of the conversation revolved around a measly corn dog, but as the screaming and name-calling intensified, the Guests around the two became uncomfortable and had to ask the Guest to be quiet. It should be noted that Disneyland Resort is located on private property and because of this, has its own set of rules. Some of these rules include not causing a scene such as this, as it is not only vulgar, but it ruins and disrupts the enjoyment of others. In the past, we have seen Guests removed from theme parks for using excessive profanity. If others have to get involved and ask you to quiet down, it often means you are indeed breaking the rules.

Hot Dog Incidents at Disney

This is not the first time we have seen a hot dog (or in this case, someone in the hot dog family) create a scene at Disney! In the past, we have even seen Guests change the lyrics to popular Disney songs, specifically “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto, to make the song about hot dogs.

As we reported from another Guest:

Last night Enchantment was delayed due to weather, and this girl was next to me singing “We don’t talk about Bruno”. She couldn’t have been older than 4/5 yet knew more of the words than I did, which is impressive considering how much I’ve seen the movie. Every time she got to the part “He told me my fish would die” she would scream (not too loudly, just adorably), “Next day DEAD!”. Since the show was delayed, her parents were trying to get her to eat a hot dog they got from near by, they even told her if she finished it, she could go get something special from a near by store with her dad. Instead, this little adorable, cutest, and wittiest girl in the world starting singing “We don’t talk about hot dogs no no no”. LOL LOL I was laughing so hard, I had tears in my eyes. It completely made my night, and was 100% worth the close to 2 hour delay. btw in the end, she happily ate part of the hot dog and got to go to the store. LOL It’s the little moments like this that make my trips “Magical”. I had more fun talking to people during the rain delay and wait for the fireworks, than I did anything else. It’s always the unexpected moments that make for the best memories. Next time something is going wrong, or not as you expected, just take a look around and take it all in, start a convo with someone, do something spontaneous you wouldn’t normally have done. That’s what the Magic is all about.

It seems that Casey’s Corner was able to inspire a new rendition of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, but this time, it is “We Don’t Talk About Hot Dogs”. As the Guest who wrote the story noted, these little moments were the aspects of their day that made everything much more memorable and magical! At least this incident was a positive one!

Rules at Disney

These are some things that you should not do when you are visiting Disney Parks:

Stealing: This one is obvious. If you steal, you will not only be in trouble with Disney but likely the cops as well.

Don’t use rude gestures: If you are caught doing something terrible such as giving the finger on an attraction for the photo, whatever comedy you thought of will be gone as you are removed.

Propaganda: You can’t just roll into Disney World with banners and posters to push your ideals. I know what you might be thinking, “Who in their right mind brings a banner to hang at Disney?!” and I also wonder that too. But, some people may see Disney and it’s large crowds as a huge platform to spread a message, which is likely why this happens.

Don’t throw dead people: You would not believe how many people think they can bring ashes of their loved ones to scatter at a Disney Park. It’s a popular myth that the Haunted Mansion is a dumping ground for many, especially so they could be that lucky number 1,000! Well, even on a dark ride like the Haunted Mansion, Disney is always watching you. If you attempt to do this, Disney will stop the attraction, sweep and toss the ashes, and you will need to leave the park.

Don’t get drunk: You are of course allowed to drink at Disney! EPCOT is highly popular for its drinking around the world challenge, and Disney California Adventure has plenty of cocktails to enjoy around the park, so this is definitely something Disney encourages Guests to enjoy. However, if you are too drunk to behave properly, Disney will have to escort you out.

Smoking: If you don’t know, smoking has been banned from Disney Parks in the U.S. If you want to smoke, there are designated smoking areas outside of the parks that you can use. But since March 2019, smoking (or vaping) of any kind is not allowed inside the parks.

Fighting: Unfortunately, altercations have occurred on Disney property. Whether it be Guests harassing Cast Members or other Guests, fighting at a Disney Park can have you removed.

Sneaking backstage: This should be common sense, but if you attempt to go “behind the scenes” at Disney, you will be kicked out. Backstage areas are solely for the Cast Members, and it helps to protect the magic by keeping all of the inner workings hidden away.

Jumping out of a ride: There is a reason every Disney attraction states to keep your arms and feet inside the ride vehicle all the time. If you try and cause a scene by jumping out of a moving attraction at Disney, you will not only ruin the ride for all the other parties around, but you can also get in trouble.

Cutting in line: Lines can get pretty long at Disney, so you need to respect all of the waits that all Guests have to do in order to ride. Finding a way to cut the line would be disrespectful, and if you are caught, there’s a chance Disney will reprimand you (and possibly you will not be able to wait in any more lines that day!).

