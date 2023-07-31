Parent Forces Kids into Dangerous Disney Water, Attraction Malfunctions

When Guests board a Walt Disney World attraction, one of the first things that they will hear is to keep their hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the ride vehicle at all times. This is for the Guests safety, as jumping out of an attraction can severely injure them, especially if the attraction takes place in water.

Evacuations often happen at attractions at Walt Disney World. At times, a Guest may be on the Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom, for example, when the ride breaks down, and the only way to safely remove the Guests is to evacuate them. Maintenance issues tend to be the big culprit for these breakdowns. Still, in other cases, there have been more severe issues, such as a small fire causing all Guests inside Cinderella Castle dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table to evacuate.

Another video has now surfaced showing a family jumping out of “it’s a small world” at Magic Kingdom. In the video, we can see what appears to be the mother or caregiver of two younger children directing them to enter the water to exit the attraction while it is down. Instagram user foosgonedisney posted the video saying, “What’s going on here ?”. Disney Cast Members are properly trained in evacuating Guests from “it’s a small world”, as we have seen in the past, and it typically does not involve the Guests having to get into the water, especially without proper protective gear on.

Getting off of a ride that goes down without Cast Members can be incredibly dangerous, especially on a water attraction, as Guests do not know what is on the ground, they could hurt themselves on the tracks, and the ride could begin moving, putting them in the ride vehicle’s path. Doing this can also result in Guests receiving a lifetime ban from Walt Disney World Resort in some instances.

Nearly every viewer on the video shared their anger with the parent in this video, saying, “Thanks to people like this..that take it upon themselves to get off the ride, risking their lives and that of others…Disney is going to end up finding ways to keep people on the ride, like barriers,” and “And now the ride is stopped for longer while Cast Members retrieve the doofus’s and security comes, and all the things happen.”

The video has a song playing overtop of the audio, so we cannot hear precisely what the Guest in question was saying to the kids, but we can see her arms and body language strongly direct them to get out of the boat and into the water. You can watch the video here.

More Disney World Evacuations

As we stated at the top of this article, evacuations at Disney are things that we tend to see often, especially if it is just a singular attraction. Most recently, TRON Lightcycle / Run was evacuated at Magic Kingdom. All Guests were evacuated at the sound of a siren. Most recently, Guests in The Land pavilion at EPCOT experienced a sudden evacuation that caused Guests to be evacuated from multiple attractions and an entire land. One Disney Guest stated, “Anybody in EPCOT today knows why the entire Land Pavilion was briefly evacuated? My group was about to board Living with the Land before everyone was rushed out of the building. Read more on that here.

Other EPCOT attractions have been known to break down, including the newest ride, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. An evacuation can indeed occur at any attraction at Disney World and often is not a cause for concern to Guests. When Guests are evacuated, they will receive a Multiple Experiences pass allowing them to enter the Lightning Lane of another attraction. The ride which was evacuated will likely temporarily close for maintenance and often returns to regular operations later in the day.

What do you think of this Guest’s actions? Let us know in the comments below.

Are you looking to visit Magic Kingdom on your next Disney World vacation? There is no better feeling than riding the monorail after parking at the Ticket and Transportation Center (or riding it from a monorail Resort such as Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa) and walking down the middle of Main Street, U.S.A., U.S.A. U.S.A. with Cinderella Castle greeting you in the distance! Indulging in churros and Mickey Premium Bars while waiting in line for attractions like Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain, Haunted Mansion, or Seven Dwarfs Mine Train is always a great way to enjoy the lines, and a midday break to watch Festival of Fantasy doesn’t hurt either. Nothing tops ending the night with their Happily Ever After fireworks spectacle. For more Disney information, information on Disney Genie+, and to look at booking a vacation, the Walt Disney World website is a perfect one-stop shop for all things Mickey Mouse. Plus, it has all the information you need on Disney Genie+, so you will be ready to go on your My Disney Experience app once you download it! Click here to check it out today.