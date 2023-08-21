Anakin Skywalker Coming Back to ‘Star Wars’ Sooner Than Expected

When Lucasfilm announced that Anakin Skywalker would return to Star Wars in the upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka alongside Rosario Dawson, it ratcheted anticipation up from “eager” to “feverish.” After all, Hayden Christensen’s fallen Jedi is the closest thing the series has to a central figure, and Star Wars fans cannot get enough of the man who will become Darth Vader.

However, Lucasfilm has remained tight-lipped as to when and how Anakin Skywalker will appear in the new Star Wars series. But an announcement on Disney’s D23 site has fans thinking they have narrowed in on when to expect Anakin to show up.

Lucasfilm and Disney recently made a number of announcements about upcoming Star Wars projects, and one caught some eyes: Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka, a Dave Filoni special which is scheduled to land on Disney+ on September 15.

Based on the existing schedule of Ahsoka episodes, that would put the new special just after the fifth episode of the Rosario Dawson series. Because Star Wars fans are nothing if not diligent, it has been noted that the fifth episode of Disney’s Star Wars series tends to have splashy guest appearances.

The live-action Rosario Dawson version of Ahsoka Tano first appeared in the fifth episode of The Mandalorian, for example. Another clue is the title of the special, Master and Apprentice. Given that Anakin Skywalker was the Jedi to Ahsoka’s Padawan, would this not be the right place and time to bring Anakin back in?

Most recently, Hayden Christensen reprised the role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series alongside his prequel co-star Ewan McGregor. Although the series was somewhat tepidly received by critics and audiences (and it is unclear whether another season is in the works), Christensen’s portrayal of the tormented, angry Darth Vader was considered a highlight.

It is not known whether we will get Anakin Skywalker in a flashback sequence (as in Obi-Wan Kenobi) or in some kind of dream or vision from his former apprentice, but at least we have a pretty good idea of when to expect him now.

