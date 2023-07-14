Disney Abandons ‘Kenobi,’ Hayden Christensen’s ‘Star Wars’ Return Imminent

Hayden Christensen’s return to Star Wars very soon because Dave Filoni’s new series teases Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader will return in just one month.

Star Wars is gearing up for a big moment. Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) will finally be in live-action. The Imperial Remnant will finally exit the shadows and welcome Thrawn as their new leader. Before the Prequel Trilogy, fans had Thrawn’s epic battle written in the “Heir to the Empire” trilogy. A story where Luke, Leia, and Han have to save the day once again against an enemy they have never faced before.

Thrawn isn’t powerful because of his fighting skills. Or because of the army he controls. It’s his intellect that saves him. His calculating stare as he analyzes entire civilizations and somehow be able to find out their weakness through art is what captivates fans. Thrawn should be doing the same in Ahsoka, but Mikkelsen did warn fans to expect a more toned-down version of the villain.

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) won’t be alone in her fight against the Empire. Instead of teaming up with Luke Skywalker, Han, and Leia, Ahsoka will join the Ghost crew for another mission. Their friend, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), left with Thrawn back before the Galactic Civil War broke out. Over ten years later, Thrawn and Ezra are still gone, and it’s time for Ahsoka and Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) to bring him home.

While the series will take place mostly simultaneously as The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka will have flashbacks. Early reports indicate that Hayden Christensen will be in the series with Dawson accidentally sharing her excitement online. Anakin Skywalker is also mentioned several times in the new Ahsoka trailer leaving fans to wonder if Christensen will be Skywalker or Darth Vader.

When Ray Stevenson’s Baylan Skoll confronts Ahsoka, he tells her, “Anakin spoke very highly of you,” and the audio lingers with Darth Vader’s iconic breathing. The company that helped recreate Darth Vader’s voice reportedly worked on Ahsoka, meaning that the Jedi and Dark Lord of the Sith might return for a flashback.

Ahsoka may cover the iconic duel on Malachore, where Vader almost kills Ahsoka before Ezra pulls her into the World Between Worlds. Anakin could appear in Clone Wars flashbacks since Ahsoka reflects on how Anakin never got to finish her training. If both of these scenes happen, fans will lose their minds because that’s what fans want from Christensen. To portray Vader when he is needed to make the story better, and if he could get a series dedicated to playing Vader and hunting down Jedi, no one would mind.

Watch the new trailer for Ahsoka here:

Ahsoka releases on August 23 on Disney+!

