‘Ahsoka’ Divides ‘Star Wars’ Fandom With Leaked Reveals

Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka might just be weeks away, but fans can’t stand one change that has started a new argument over a new change.

Star Wars is about to take its first step towards telling a story years in the making. Ahsoka Tano will finally be on the hunt for Ezra Bridger. After promising to find the Jedi in Star Wars: Rebels, she went to get Sabine Wren, and the two of them went forward to find Ezra.

He was last seen with Grand Admiral Thrawn when Purghil attacked his Imperial Star Destroyer and took the vessel through hyperspace to the Unknown Regions. Now, Ahsoka will work with the Ghost crew to help find their friend.

Unfortunately, not everything stays the same as fans learned about one LEGO set for Ahsoka that confirms one major change. Jacen Syndulla won’t be sporting his dark green hair for some of the series as the LEGO depicts him with brown hair. Fans weren’t happy with this decision, and it led to a huge debate about Star Wars constantly changing the material and not honoring what came beforehand.

Other fans were tired of the useless debate and shared some valid points about why the LEGO set doesn’t change anything for Ahsoka:

its beyond COMEDIC that the one character that everyone collectively hates BECAUSE of his original design went through a design change and now everyone is complaining that they changed his design you guys are ridiculous Im so tired of literally every single corner of the fandom

its beyond COMEDIC that the one character that everyone collectively hates BECAUSE of his original design went through a design change and now everyone is complaining that they changed his design you guys are ridiculous Im so tired of literally every single corner of the fandom pic.twitter.com/pmB3T6Tlvp — robby ☻ (@robby_weidemann) July 8, 2023

It’ll be fine, it’s just hair It’ll be fine, it’s just hair — SamJReimer (@SamuelStark93) July 8, 2023 but, ya know, not to mention ITS A F**KING LEGO, THEYRE NEVER ACCURATE have you SEEN the Lego for THRAWN??? his rank isn’t even right!!! https://twitter.com/robby_weidemann/status/1677717176013271049

Another fan shared how Jacen Syndulla could be having Sabine dye his hair so he could be like his mother and father:

I like the idea people said that Sabine helps dye his hair between green and brown alternating so he can take turns looking like his dad or mom. Head canon accepted

I like the idea people said that Sabine helps dye his hair between green and brown alternating so he can take turns looking like his dad or mom. Head canon accepted — Tessa “Firefox” VB (@FirefoxTessa) July 8, 2023

It’s not crazy that Jacen Syndulla would change his hair; for Ahsoka, it’s not the end of the world. Fans will be seeing Grand Admiral Thrawn return to live-action, and the series will have a lot of big moments for fans. The Mandalorian, Skeleton Crew, and Ahsoka will be setting up Dave Filoni’s movie, which is said to be a culmination of the stories currently told in Star Wars. It’s a great time to be a Star Wars fan, and if fans can see the entire Ghost crew together, it’ll be great to finally see their continued after years of waiting.

Ahsoka releases on August 23rd on Disney+.

Do you think Jacen Syndulla needs to have green hair? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!