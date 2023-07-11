Universal Takes Desperate Step as Labor Shortages Worsen

One Universal Park is going to new lengths to try to solve its ongoing crisis: a labor shortage.

The pandemic had a huge impact on Universal Studios. Just like Disney, Six Flags, SeaWorld, and every other major theme park operator in the world, Universal was forced to shut down its theme parks when COVID-19 started to gain strength in 2020.

Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Singapore, and Universal Studios Japan closed their gates early on in the year, while Universal’s newest theme park – Universal Studios Beijing – faced recurrent closures following its grand opening in September 2021.

While theme parks are (basically) going back to normal as of 2023, some traces of COVID-19 restrictions remain. At Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland, for example, theme park reservations are – for now – still necessary, while several attractions are still not in operation at Universal Studios Japan.

Home to the likes of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and the original SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, one of the biggest issues still impacting Universal Studios Japan post-pandemic is its labor situation.

As Inside the Magic previously reported, a lack of Team Members at the Resort since its reopening has forced the introduction of self-service in several of its restaurants, including Snoopy Backlot Cafe, which now utilizes interactive tablets for Guests to place their orders.

Now, the Resort has been forced to take desperate measures to boost its ongoing workforce. According to USJ1, it is, for the first time ever, holding hiring drives in prefectures beyond Osaka, such as Ehime Prefecture, Kagawa Prefecture, and Okayama City.

With Guests flooding back to tourist attractions faster than the Parks can rehire staff, reports suggest that 90% of destinations in Japan are suffering from a labor shortage. That means Universal isn’t the only tourist attraction impacted – but considering it’s impacting the Park’s operations, with the likes of Sesame’s Big Drive and Shrek-4D now closed since 2020, hopefully, this is a problem solved ASAP.

