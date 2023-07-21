Blaring Fire Alarm Causes Guests to Evacuate Universal Resort Location

A false fire alarm caused a Universal Resort location to evacuate, causing Guests to exit the premises.

Universal Orlando Resort – Big News Coming Out

Some big news has come from Universal Orlando Resort in the last few weeks. Just today, it was announced that a brand-new land is coming to the formal KidZone area. DreamWorks is taking over a new immersive and family-friendly place for Guests to enjoy. The ground will be inspired and feature the beloved characters of the DreamWorks Animation Studios. According to the official Universal website, popular franchises like Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, Trolls, and more will be brought to life in a whole new way. Guests will also enjoy special meet-n-greets with these characters and others like Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse. Universal has not released any further news on this matter as this is breaking news out of Universal Orlando Resort. But more details will be shared.

Universal also announced that a Stranger Things 4 (2022) haunted house is coming to this year’s Halloween Horror Nights. In other Universal news, the brand-new Villain-Con Minion Blast also conducted a soft opening bringing in Guests to experience the immersive new attraction. The new ride is part of the new Minion Land opening up at Universal Studios Florida’s entrance. The new Minion Land features an assortment of new and exciting retail experiences and dining options for Guests entering Universal Studios Florida. Guests can now experience Minion Cafe, Freeze Ray Pops, Bake My Day, Pop-A-Nana, Illumination Theater, and The Bank of Evil.

But something unexpected was a fire alarm that caused Guests to exit this location but then return due to a “false’ fire alarm. Here’s what went down.

Universal CityWalk – False Fire Alarm Causes Evacuation

In a video from @ParkTwister on Twitter, Guests sitting down for dinner yesterday evening were unfortunately forced to evacuate the location following a false fire alarm. Here is the video below, along with a brief description:

Fire Alarm goes off in Antojitos Authentic Restaurant in CityWalk at Universal Orlando! After being told to evacuate, were then informed it was a false alarm and to go back to our table. pic.twitter.com/vQwRyXm3XK — ParkTwister🎡 (@ParkTwister) July 20, 2023

In the caption above, the Guests were told to evacuate the location only to be informed that the alarm was indeed false, and the Guests were sent back to their tables to remain inside the dining establishment and finish their dinner. Thankfully the notice was wrong, and there was no present danger. Still, having to get up for a supposed evacuation due to an impending fire is pretty scary for people vacationing at Universal CityWalk.