Sporadic Weather Causes Disney Cancellations

A trip to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando is often an incredible and unforgettable experience. All year long, the Disney Park hosts various events and celebrations that make visiting all the more magical. The same cannot be said for Florida’s finicky weather.

There are two things Guests can always count on during their Disney trip, inconvenient and sudden rain showers and that famous Florida sunshine. No matter what’s on the itinerary for your visit, few things throw a wrench in your Disney Park plans more than a sudden shift in weather.

Drenched at Disney World

Planning a trip to Disney World is a mandatory step in the process. Where you stay and when you go can drastically affect the success of your trip, and the decision shouldn’t be made lightly. r/WaltDisneyWorld is a great resource for planning and connecting with fellow Park Hoppers, but a recent discussion brings a persistent and common problem to light.

During the planning stages of their trip, one user is contemplating canceling and rescheduling their visit due to weather. The post reads,

“I have a trip from July 24th to August 5th. I recently decided to check the weather and it looks like it will be raining (specifically thunderstorms) a lot. Considering that we are in an El Niño and weather patterns are different than usual, I was wondering if it would be better to postpone the trip. I’m okay with a little rain, but I don’t want to be stuck in my hotel room the entire day or most of the day considering how much money I am spending on the trip…”

Naturally, several fellow fans soon offered their takes on how weather shaped their trips. Some go with the standard wait-it-out method, others offering suggestions to prepare for unexpected rain, and others say cancel the trip all together. Either way, there is no one complete answer.

u/Formerretailmom aptly states,

“There’s never a guarantee of dry weather in Florida especially in the summer. My recommendation is to plan for rain and have shoes that dry quickly, rain ponchos, etc and plan for rainy days at the parks. If it doesn’t rain it’s a bonus. Other option would be to look at different times of year of it fits your schedule. (Last time I went was late March a couple years ago. We never even needed the ponchos)”

But u/CoasterGT24 adds,