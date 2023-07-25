Randy Fullmer, Legendary Animator for ‘Lion King’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ Has Died

The Disney-loving world is mourning as one of the most respected and legendary animators has died. Randy Fullmer, the man behind the animation for The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and so many more, has died at 73 from a battle with cancer. Walt Disney Studio announced Fullmer passed away in his home in Woodland Hills, CA, on July 10, though the details of his passing are now starting to be known.

Randy Fullmer began his illustrious career in animation after attending college at Washington State University from 1968 to 1970. He would eventually transfer to the animation program at CalArts, securing a bachelor’s degree in animation in 1974. His journey to Disney would not happen immediately, as Fullmer initially ran his own animation company for seven years, working on education films, TV commercials, and segments for Sesame Street.

Eventually, he would land at Funimation, where he worked on hit 1980s cartoons, Happily Ever After, BraveStarr, She-Ra: Princess of Power, and Ghostbusters.

His skill level helped him to land a job with Walt Disney Feature Animation in 1987. Walt Disney Feature Animation was the studio’s initial name before becoming Walt Disney Studios. He had been tasked with a job that should have only lasted three months, animating the epic Toon Town segment for Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988). This would lead to a massive 18-year career with Disney and an unmatched resume.

Randy Fullmer began working on some of the most classic and beloved Disney movies. He worked as an effects animator on Oliver and Company (1988) and The Little Mermaid (1989), effects supervisor on The Rescuers Down Under (1990), and artistic coordinator on The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996).

He began to garner far more responsibility when he became a producer for The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) and Chicken Little (2005).

Fullmer is most known for being the artistic coordinator on The Lion King (1994) and as the VFX supervisor in Beauty and the Beast (1991).

Don Hahn, a producer on The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast, stated, “He could draw and paint beautifully, but he had the mind of an engineer and the heart of an artisan. He was great at animation; great at producing movies, too. He was at the very center of the Disney Renaissance in animation. … I miss him, but I carry his passion and joy with me every day. Always will.”

Randy Fullmer was at the turn of the century in terms of what began to separate Disney from other animation companies, as the 1990s are arguably the Golden Age of animation before they began to take over the world with Pixar completely. Fullmer is a legendary artist who worked on many iconic films; his contributions will not be forgotten.

Randy Fullmer is survived by his wife, Diana; stepdaughter Becky Kuriyama and stepson, Nick Kuriyama; a sister, Cathy Lou Tusler; and stepbrother, Scott Landon. His family has also asked donations in his name be made to Doctors Without Borders.

We offer our condolences to all of Randy Fullmer’s family and friends. Rest in peace to an absolute legend.

