Op-Ed: Disney Sequels Need to Stop

in Movies, Op-Ed

Posted on by Zach Gass Leave a comment
Zootopia, Frozen, and Toy Story

Credit: Inside the Magic

Walt Disney Animation Studios is home to some of the most incredible stories to ever grace modern cinema. As a result audiences have kept begging for more and more ever since Walt first put pen to paper. Although many of the studio’s most successful features were inspired by classic fairytales and famous figures like Aladdin and Paul Bunyan, the standard was still set by Disney.

disney movies
All Images: Credit Disney

As accomplished as the studio is at making original stories and content, Disney has made millions and billions with establishing their own film franchises with an onslaught of sequels. Whether that’s the direct-to-video sequels from the ’90s or even the company’s own trilogy added to the Star Wars saga, it seems like Disney has developed an overabundance of sequels and long-spanning franchises.

Disney Animation Needs a One-and-Done

Asha's hair blows in the wind in Wish
Credit: Disney

Although the company is currently returning to its roots with Wish, Disney has been consistently reliant on sequels and series lately. While nothing is wrong with that, many fans have criticized the studio for diminishing original material. Sometimes all audiences really need is a happily ever after.

Related: Disney Animation Erases Walt’s Original Work

Sequels have been announced for Frozen, Zootopia, Toy Story, and more in the near future, but are they really needed? While this writer would jump at the chance to see Nick and Judy back for Zootopia 2, Disney built its foundations on originality.

Films like Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, and Alice in Wonderland are all ripe for reimagining and retellings, but Aurora, Cinderella. and Alice’s story should have ended once the credits rolled. Lately, it feels like the studio has been more interested in making sequels to make up for their recent box office bombs than by expanding on characters their audience cares about.

Related: Disney Listens, Classic Disney Movies Are Coming Back!

Except for Zootopia and Inside Out, Disney Animation’s planned sequels feel questionable at best and forced at worst. That said, we won’t know how audiences think until they see them in theaters. Either way, it will be a learning experience for all parties involved.

Which Disney movies really need a sequel? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!

 

 

Tagged:DisneyDisney Animationsequel

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

Be the first to comment!