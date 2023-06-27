‘Star Wars’ Weekends Outrage Fans

Galaxy’s Edge is a Star Wars fan’s dream at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. With rides, attractions, and immersive experiences set in the galaxy far, far away, Disney has truly gone above and beyond the call of duty in bringing the films to life in the Parks. At one time, Disney devoted a five-week festival to the famous sci-fi franchise and sent Guests into orbit every weekend with a galactic celebration.

While the Star Wars Weekends haven’t been around since the 2000s, some predict the event’s return, which prompted some fans to share some of their favorite memories. Unfortunately, not everything was met with thunderous applause. The film franchise might be an epic space opera, but the studio isn’t above getting goofy.

Dancing Droids and Swinging Sith Anger Star Wars Fans

The TikTok above from @starwarsandbeyond features a throwback video of one of the many dance parties featuring the cast of Star Wars. While most are all for the droids and Stormtroopers breaking it down, some get a little upset if Lord Vader breaks character and gets in on the action. The user asks the questions, “Would you like to see Star Wars Weekends return?” and “Would this ruin Galaxy’s Edge” the responses were more than a little mixed.

While some were in favor of seeing the bad guys boogie while they’re off duty, a few were adamant that this would ruin the experience. However, a better case can be made that there is not only room for a sillier side of Star Wars, but a need for it as well.

Looking at Star Wars as a whole, the series is one of cinema’s greatest epics with elements of comedy, tragedy, drama, and suspense scattered throughout all corners of the galaxy. The core films of the franchise depict the ongoing battle of good and evil, a generally serious affair with comedy relief sprinkled in where it’s needed. Whether they realize it or not, Galaxy’s Edge is built the same way.

Batuu is divided between the Resistance and the First Order, and the ongoing battle is thoroughly depicted in the Park’s environmental storytelling. That said, there are still plenty of light-hearted opportunities to break the saga of war going on in the land’s mythos. If Disney is willing to have officers of a fascist regime march through the square, why wouldn’t they have a dance break at the original stage in front of Star Tours.

Luke Skywalker said that the Force is a “balance” that binds the universe together, and that’s precisely the reason Galaxy’s Edge needs the breathing room to cut loose with Star Wars weekends. While some might take offense to serious characters like Vader and his minions cutting a rug, true fans are the ones that dance along with them.

Would you want these events to return, or would they be too silly for Star Wars? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!