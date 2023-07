Conspiracy theorists are almost always inventing new narratives about The Walt Disney Company. They’ve accused Walt Disney World Resort of staging Nazi protests, publicly slammed executives for alleged pedophilia, and even claimed that Disney is capable of mind control. But the latest Disney conspiracy theory goes back decades, all the way to Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. (2001).

TikToker Jess (@jess4truth) shared this video about the beloved Disney/Pixar film, urging Christians to take a closer look at its message:

Jess accused The Walt Disney Company of making a thinly-veiled film about Adrenachrome, a chemical many QAnon followers accuse so-called “elites” of harvesting from children.

“The movie’s plot is literally centered around the monsters who work at Monsters, Incorporated, where they enter through doors at night to scare them,” Jess said. “Because the children’s fear, specifically their screams, are used to power the city of Monstropolis. They even use ranking systems to see who can extract the most screams from these children.”

She claimed the power containers “look like blood,” though they’re bright yellow and look nothing like test tube vials or medical blood bags.

“If you think about the tactics that are used by the elite and how they acquire the best form of Adrena blood is by spiking the adrenaline in children,” Jess argued. “You have to torture, you have to deliberately instill fear, and then you attract the blood.”

It’s crucial to note that this theory has no backing. Putting aside the Adrenachrome myth, Monsters, Inc.’s message is that humans and monsters can coexist in a way that benefits both societies. Ultimately, the monsters switch to comedy routines, finding that laughter is even more powerful than screams.

More on Monsters, Inc. (2001)

Monsters, Inc. followed Toy Story (1995) as one of Pixar’s most successful early films. But unlike its predecessor, James P. Sullivan (John Goodman) and Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) didn’t return to the big screen until the 2013 prequel, Monsters University. Much of the original cast returned for a Disney+ series, Monsters at Work, eight years later.

“Lovable Sulley and his wisecracking sidekick Mike Wazowski are the top scare team at Monsters, Inc., the scream-processing factory in Monstropolis,” the official Disney movie description reads. “When a little girl named Boo wanders into their world, it’s the monsters who are scared silly, and it’s up to Sulley and Mike to keep her out of sight and get her back home.”

