Marvel Debuts ‘X-Men’ For Special Celebration

It’s an exciting time for fans of mutants, and all things hero and villain, as Marvel celebrates an iconic X-Men anniversary in comic style.

Marvel Celebrates Special X-Men Birthday

Marvel celebrating X-Men isn’t unusual. It’s a well-known franchise that turned the superhero concept on its head with the idea of mutants. To embrace this, Alex Ross celebrates the 60th anniversary of the series with commemorative covers.

Quickly gathering a following helped countless people self-identify and learn to understand the world (fantasy and reality). So, it’s only fitting that Marvel celebrates X-Men, but the unique approach makes it so enchanting.

Marvel Crafts a Special Celebration for X-Men’s Birthday

Marvel celebrates X-Men as one of its longest-standing franchises by debuting the issue X-Men: Days of Future Past—Doomsday. This is a prequel to the classic edition of Days of Future Past.

The new release closes the gap between classic, All-New, All-Different X-Men and Uncanny X-Men. According to the creator, Marc Guggenheim, “My goal with this story is to fill in some missing gaps in the thirty years that Kate Pryde summarized in just four panels back in the day.”

Guggenheim continued, “Prior familiarity with the original story won’t be required. The result is an event that feels like the X-Men story to end all X-Men stories. At least, that’s the bullseye we’re aiming at!”

Nostalgia, X-Men, and Marvel

Sixty years is a long time. It spans three generations and means that writers need to accommodate modern and traditional audiences. Guggenheim mentions his ties, relating to the Marvel celebration of X-Men.

“I still have the most vivid memory of visiting the stationery store where I used to buy my comics and seeing Uncanny X-Men #141 on the rack. That iconic cover blew my nine-year-old mind.”

X-Men continues to be a source of inspiration for millions. Its unique ability to tie the past to the present to the future gives it virtually endless opportunities. X-Men earned this birthday celebration by giving us characters like Wolverine, Storm, and Rogue.

