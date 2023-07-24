$4.7 Billion Film Starring Johnny Depp, Dwayne Johnson May Save Disney

Dwayne Johnson and Johnny Depp have each established a significant relationship with Disney, albeit through different avenues and at different points in their careers.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s association with Disney began with his involvement in various Disney projects, particularly in the early 2000s. He made his mark as a professional wrestler before transitioning to acting, and during his initial jump into Hollywood, Disney recognized the charisma and star power of the WWE champion. His natural charm and comedic timing endeared him to audiences, setting the stage for a lasting partnership with the studio.

The pinnacle of Dwayne Johnson’s collaboration with Disney came in 2016 with his leading role as Maui, the demigod, in the animated film Moana (2016). Johnson’s captivating performance, combined with his ability to bring depth and humor to his character, made Moana a critical and commercial success. The film’s theme song, “You’re Welcome,” performed by Johnson, further showcased his musical talents and added to the film’s popularity.

On the other hand, Johnny Depp has had a little bit of a different story with The Walt Disney Company. Johnny Depp’s connection with Disney centers primarily on his iconic portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. Depp’s interpretation of the witty, eccentric pirate captain struck a chord with audiences worldwide, becoming one of his most celebrated and beloved roles. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), the first film in the series, was an unexpected box office hit, largely due to Depp’s captivating performance.

The success of Captain Jack Sparrow turned him into a cultural icon, and Depp reprised the role in multiple sequels, further solidifying his association with Disney. His embodiment of the character became so synonymous with the franchise that it has been hard to imagine anyone else playing the role. However, Depp’s relationship with Disney experienced some challenges in the years that followed. Legal disputes and personal controversies led to changes in the franchise’s direction, and there were debates about whether Depp would continue to be involved in future Pirates of the Caribbean films.

Recent reports about Disney have left a troubling view for fans. Though the company has had some successes at the box office– such as Avatar: The Way of Water (2022), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (2023)– there have been some uncharacteristic failures, as well, highlighted by Disney Pixar’s Lightyear (2022) and Disney’s Strange World (2022). If that weren’t enough Disney CEO Bob Iger has reportedly put portions of the company up for sale as he looks for “strategic partnerships” to help the company, which has seen a major drop in stock numbers and much more.

A trending idea is picking up steam for what could put Disney back on the right side of the box office, this time for good: It would involve calling in the two major names– Johnny Depp and Dwayne Johnson– for a crossover film that would absolutely be a summer blockbuster success. The two film franchises have combined to make $4.7 billion at the box office.

Multiple outlets have now picked up the idea that Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Johnson (Disney’s Jungle Cruise) could team up to produce a crossover film, which certainly would be something fans would want to see. If you think about it, it’s not that far-fetched of an idea, either.

With Johnson’s character (Skipper Frank Wolff, previously Francisco Lopez de Heredia) being around since the 16th century, this film could serve as a prequel to Jungle Cruise while also bringing Captain Jack Sparrow to the picture. Maybe a voyage with Jack Sparrow is what ultimately led Wolff (Heredia) to settle down with his own boat and give tourists from other regions of the world a look at the Nile, all for a profit.

There would be plenty of intrigue behind a film of this magnitude, and while the budget would be through the roof, the success at the box office would likely speak for itself. Disney and Dwayne Johnson are in good standing currently, but it remains to be seen what the company and Johnny Depp would have to do to reunite. Perhaps an out-of-the-box idea like this would be exactly what the former Edward Scissorhands actor is looking for to make his big return to Disney.