“Insane Behavior” Is Ruining the Disney Parks

Some unfortunate behavior is ruining the Disneyland Resort for others.

The Disney Parks and Resorts feature a stunning collection of rides and attractions, some of which have entertained Guests for decades. Rides like Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Matterhorn Bobsleds have all become synonymous with the word “Disney,” becoming some of the most legendary theme park experiences on earth.

However, a theme park ride or attraction is only as good as the other Guests experiencing it with you, meaning the overall experience relies heavily on the respectfulness of other Guests.

There’s been no shortage of Guests going rogue while on Disney attractions, with multiple stories coming out over the last few months, each more shocking than the last.

At Walt Disney World, one Guest was reportedly so drunk that they hopped off a boat ride and started yelling at other passengers.

We’ve seen Guests hop off rides and attractions quite a bit, which is very disturbing considering the potentially-dangerous consequences that come with this blatant disregard for DIsney’s rules.

However, one of the worst rules Guests can break is using flash photography.

Before nearly every ride, attraction, or live entertainment offering at Disney, Guests are given the infamous spiel, which informs them to silence their phones, keep their arms and legs inside the ride, and that no flash photography is allowed.

Unfortunately, some Guests do not listen, flashing other Guests with their bright lights during pivotal scenes at attractions.

Recently, one Guest captured the exact moment a ride was ruined for other Guests, with one Guest very blatantly filming and taking photos during the ride.

As you can see, Guests were riding aboard The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure when this incident took place. This dark ride takes Guests through the story of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, with dazzling theming and iconic songs. All of this crucial theming is ruined the moment you’re blinded by the flash on an iPhone. This post received hundreds of upvotes, indicating that Guests were passionate about this particular activity. Dozens of Guests all called this type of behavior “crazy.” “Experienced this on Pirates yesterday. Person in front of us recording the entire ride with the flash on, insane behavior IMO,” said one. Another user chimed in with their solution to this problem, saying, “Yell at them. Trust me people like this are bound to ignore anything a cast member tells them.”

We beg Guests to make sure they’re following the rules laid out by Disney, not only to keep themselves safe but to ensure the Disney Parks maintain their magical atmosphere and vibe.

Have you ever had a Disney Park ride or attraction ruined for you by another Guest?