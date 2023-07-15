Hollywood Actors Forced to Work as Studios Find Major Loophole

Ken Leung, Myha’la Herrold, and Emma D’Arcy are among the victims of the loophole that forces striking actors to keep working.

Many Productions Forcing Striking Actors to Keep Working

At the heart of the issue is the fact that the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) can use international jurisdiction to benefit studios and literally force actors to work. Both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA have butted heads with this organization.

It all comes down to where the filming rights fall. Equity, a corollary union to SAG-AFTRA, has many members in both camps. The U.S. union guided those under Equity contracts to “continue to report.”

While the union knows that the U.S.-associated actors could boycott, it might open them up to lawsuits from studios.

With its 47,000 members, Equity issued official guidance saying that actors should “continue to report to work.” These decisions mean studios can strongarm the production of shows like House of the Dragon, Star Wars: Rogue One’s prequel Andor, and Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman.

Sneaky “Draconian” Loophole Forces Actors to Keep Working

Regarding the loophole in entertainment contracts and union relations, Equity said, “Equity stands full square behind our sister union in their claim and the action their Board has agreed to take.”

“Equity, too, is experiencing bullish engagers attempting to undermine its collectively bargained agreements. SAG-AFTRA has our total solidarity in this fight.” But words don’t make a difference if a loophole forces actors to keep working (especially when there are ongoing questions of fair treatment in the industry).

The statement said industrial relations laws in the U.K. are “draconian and often viewed as the most restrictive in the Western world.” Those under the AMPTP purview spoke out, with author and professor Hannah Yelin saying the success or failure of strikes “often hinges on such loopholes.”

