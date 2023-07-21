Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is home to more than a dozen resident bodies of water.

Some of the lakes, lagoons, and “rivers” comprising Disney World are natural wonders, while others were created by Walt Disney Imagineering. Regardless of how each body of water came about, all are signature highlights and marvels to take note of. From serving necessary transportation purposes to playing imperative roles in Disney Park attractions or even just adding aesthetic appeal to a Resort, we at Inside the Magic believe that every Disney waterway is worth learning more about. So as a tribute, we’ve established this detailed list highlighting all of Disney World’s residential bodies of water.

Bay Lake

A naturally occurring marvel based in the Magic Kingdom Resort Area, Bay Lake sits adjacent to its manmade sister—Seven Seas Lagoon. It aligns with Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

Seven Seas Lagoon

This is the Magic Kingdom Area’s “other” major water source, albeit one that did not come about naturally. In fact, its very existence is the result of the needed construction that took place during the building process of Magic Kingdom Park (and the fact that it was established with two levels instead of one).

Seven Seas Lagoon lies between the entrance to the Magic Kingdom, the Ticket & Transportation Center, and the Resorts on the Walt Disney World Monorail route—Disney’s Contemporary, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

Rivers of America

This is that body of water directly within the limits of Magic Kingdom Park, between Frontierland and Liberty Square. These are the waters you float along when enjoying a leisurely ride aboard the Liberty Belle (Liberty Square Riverboat) or are being ferried over to Tom Sawyer Island.

Rivers of the World

Yes, the Jungle Cruise River that carries riders has a name—Rivers of the World. But what you may not know is that the “river” extends beyond the Jungle Cruise attraction itself, flowing below that often-traipsed bridge you’ve likely crossed directly in front of Cinderella Castle. You know it as the access route to Adventureland, Liberty Square, Tomorrowland, and Fantasyland.

World Showcase Lagoon

Serving as the viable centerpiece and “watery” hub at EPCOT, this rightly-named body of water separates the Park’s World Showcase from EPCOT’s other neighborhoods. It’s also the location for those nighttime spectaculars.

Crescent Lake

This lake actually connects to the World Showcase Lagoon. It branches off, touching surrounding marinas at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club, Disney’s BoardWalk, and even the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotel(s). This is the source in which those enjoying nighttime fireworks at the World Showcase Lagoon float in by.

Echo Lake

Even though this is one of Disney’s smaller bodies of water, Echo Lake plays a surprisingly vital role in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, although discretely. That’s because it forms the right ear of a larger Hidden Mickey that can only be seen aerially. It’s also where to find the one and only Gertie the Dinosaur, a replica of one of the earliest animated film characters from 1914.

Hourglass Lake

Named for its unique hourglass shape, this lovely lake is situated between Disney’s Pop Century and Art of Animation Resorts. Its walkway also serves as the location for the Disney Skyliner station.

Barefoot Bay

A lovely lakeside retreat, this body of water serves as the central focal point for Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort. Laden with lush flowers and a perpetually tropical vibe, it exudes the perfect Island-like getaway ambiance.

Lago Dorado

What the aforementioned does for the Caribbean, Lago Dorado does for Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort. Here you have the perfect centerpiece—a huge body of water

That not only accents the Resort but serves as the location for its notable on-the-water dining establishment—the Three Bridges Bar and Grill at Villas del Lago.

Discovery River

This is the primary water source in Animal Kingdom Park. It’s named Discovery River because it surrounds Discovery Island. Its beautiful, scenic tributaries can be enjoyed from many vantage points throughout the Park.

Sassagoula River

This stunning waterway feeds into neighboring Village Lake in Disney Springs. Because its origins are at Disney’s Port Orleans—Riverside and Port Orleans French Quarter, it offers one of the most direct routes for Guests staying at either Resort to Disney Springs via water taxi. It also passes by the Treehouse Villas and Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort.

Willow Lake

Speaking of Disney’s Saratoga Springs, Guests at the Paddock will be more familiar with this Lake, although its presence is almost obscure to others not staying onsite. It’s an unassuming albeit scenic body of water that runs under that lovely bridge leading to the Carriage House.

Village Lake

Sometimes referred to as “Lake Buena Vista” due to its location in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Village Lake sits at the edge of Disney Springs. It’s the site for all the most prized watery wonders and pursuits you may have heard of here, and even serves as the home base to Paddlefish Restaurant and the BOATHOUSE Orlando. And yes, this is the lake you drive directly into when pursuing one of those Vintage Amphicar sightseeing tours!

