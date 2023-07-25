Disney Resort Experiences Massive Passholder Exodus

Disneyland Paris recently reversed a ban that left certain Passholders puzzled about why they could not enter the Parks, given that they had to present a physical pass instead of a digital copy. Now, as the Parks look to acquire more pass holders, the line for renewal and upgrading is virtually nonexistent.

Disneyland Paris Bans, Then Reverses Rule for Certain Passholders

Just last week, Disneyland Paris announced a new rule that would not allow certain Passholders to enter the Park unless they had a physical pass instead of the digital one on their phones. According to DLP Report on Twitter, Legacy Annual Passholders can no longer present their mobile devices to show their pass, effective immediately. A physical key must now be given for these Passholders to enter the Park. Failure to not provide physical access will result in denied entry.

Despite legacy Annual Passes (Magic+, Infinity..) being available digitally in the official Disneyland Paris App, note that ticketing Cast Members will REFUSE to let Guests use the digital version. You must have the physical card or will be flat out denied entry. pic.twitter.com/hUkhHBVZqm — DLP Report (@DLPReport) July 21, 2023

Then, not 24 hours later, DLP Report on Twitter released an official statement from Disneyland Paris, mentioning that the above guidelines were reversed. The Park has decided to accept digital copies of Annual Passes (Legacy passes that include Discovery, Magic+, Infinity, and others). Guests can now present their digital devices and open the mobile app to enter the Parks and use the discounts in shops and restaurants. Now, as the Parks ramp up their sales of Annual Passes and upgrades for passes, the Disneyland Paris APs are nowhere to be seen in a photo released yesterday.

Passholders Nowhere to Be Seen in Image Showing Lines for Upgrades, Renewals

DLP Report on Twitter shared a photo yesterday morning demonstrating how, despite reversing the previously mentioned Passholder ban, the line for upgrading and renewing DLP passes was empty, which is not a good image for a company brand.

The queue for Disneyland Pass renewals and upgrades at Walt Disney Studios Park ticketing is completely empty. pic.twitter.com/JAoe9XLaM9 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) July 24, 2023

This comes when the Parks are experiencing many mishaps and strikes.

Strikes, Closures, Delays – Oh My!

The news of this reversal and no-show for Passholders likely comes after immersive backlash from Guests after a series of events have led to a steady decline for this Disney Resort. The biggest news of this Disney Resort was a few months ago when Disneyland Paris announced that its Cast Members would be striking indefinitely. The strike comes just weeks after Disney Cast Members at Walt Disney World reached a new deal with Unions and Disney regarding higher wages, leading this European Disney Park to follow suit. Disney Park even went as far as sending out a warning to Guests visiting the Park on the days of the strike, letting them know about the possibility of numerous disruptions throughout Disneyland Paris. Wait times for attractions throughout the Park reached new heights during the strike, leading to many angry and disappointed Guests on vacation. According to Thrill Data, the wait times for the most popular attractions at Disneyland Paris reached four times higher than usual. Hopefully, in the coming weeks and months, this Disney Resort will rise once again to Guest standards.