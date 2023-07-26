Disneyland’s ‘Coco’ Attraction Is Finally Coming

Disneyland is getting a much-anticipated new update, as pictures from the long-awaited Coco (2017)-themed restaurant have been published online.

Twitter’s DLP Report has released photos and video of Disneyland Paris’ new Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia and revealed that it will officially be opening to Guests on July 29.



⚠️ “Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia” will open on July 29!

Here’s a sneak peek inside the restaurant which will feature 2 themed rooms: Sala de Música and Sala de Familia: pic.twitter.com/GrPYWnD4bJ — DLP Report (@DLPReport) July 26, 2023

In these first images of Disneyland’s Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia, we see a blown-up version of the iconic, heartwrenching photo of Coco as a child with her mother, Imelda (Alanna Ubach) and father, Hector (Gael Garcia Bernal), which served as a major plot point of the original film.

Next to that, we see a vivid mural of an alebrije, the Mexican folk art depicted in Coco as a form of spirit guide in the afterlife; this particular one appears to be the familiar belonging to Imelda, which appears as a street cat in the land of the living and as a fantastical flying giant feline in the next.

Continuing clockwise, it looks like the Disneyland Paris restaurant will be decorated with at least one copy of the guitar belonging to Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), which was also used by Hector and Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). And finally, we see a sign reading “Rivera Familia de Zapateros,” a reminder of Miguel’s family profession of shoemakers.

DLP Report also provided a short video of a Disney Imagineer showing the restaurant in construction and a glimpse at the impressively bronze statue of Miguel, which seems as though it will be a primary feature of the place.

Video: First look inside “Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia” with Walt Disney Imagineering. Opening July 29! pic.twitter.com/ztNgsTA929 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) July 26, 2023

⚠️ First look at the statue of Miguel, just installed at “Casa de Coco” in Frontierland! pic.twitter.com/KOMJQVPHJj — DLP Report (@DLPReport) July 26, 2023

It also seems that Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia will feature two distinct areas, Sala de Música and Sala de Familia; given context, it can be assumed that the former is a more boisterous area befitting the theme of music in Coco and the latter a more restful place for families with small children (or who just need a break).

Casa de Coco – Restaurante de Familia will be replacing Disneyland Paris‘ Fuente del Oro Restaurante (located in Frontierland), which itself had a similar Southwestern American theme and provided quick service burritos, churros, and similar Mexican-American cuisine.

A Halloween Coco-themed revamp in 2017 proved popular enough that Disneyland Paris decided to update the restaurant location permanently. Recently, it seems that the Walt Disney Company is looking to incorporate one of Pixar’s best movies into Park attractions, like the California Adventure feature Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia later this year.

Hopefully, Casa de Coco will be coming to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim sooner rather than later!

Are you excited about Casa de Coco?