Disneyland Area to Be Demolished Soon According to New Discovery

An area will be demolished soon.

In the last few years, we’ve seen the Disneyland Paris Resort change quite a bit, most notably with the addition of Avengers Campus in 2022. This Marvel-themed land is a copy of the one that can be found at Disneyland in California and has proven to be quite popular among Guests.

While the two main attractions may be divisive, it was a much-needed expansion of the Disneyland Paris Resort.

However, this is far from the last project being worked on at the Resort, with one area set to be demolished very soon.

According to new reports, an entire section of the Disneyland Paris Resort will soon be demolished. This was all revealed in a new permit discovered by @DisneylandWorks. A photo of the new plan is linked below:

[News] ⚠️🚨 "STUDIO 1" PERMIT – Inside🚨⚠️ ➡️GROUND FLOOR

➖The top part (in red) will be entirely demolished!

➖Compare to what you might think, not "a lot" of works will be done inside pic.twitter.com/KxpsalmbDu — Disneyland Paris Works (@DisneylandWorks) July 30, 2023

This project will take place at Studio 1, which acts as the entrance for the Walt Disney Studios Park at the Disneyland Paris Resort. Attractions like RC Racer, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Crush’s Coaster, and Avengers Campus can all be found at this Park.

At this time, we do not know when work is expected to begin. This is far from the only permit recently filed at the Resort, with several others being processed in recent months by the Resort.

For those that may now know, the Disneyland Paris Resort is currently facing a crisis with its employees. Starting several months ago, Disneyland Paris Cast Members went on strike, protesting for better wages and working conditions.

Since the initial strike, we’ve seen multiple protests held inside the actual theme parks, with employees going as far as to block the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle.

At this time, an agreement has yet to be reached between Disneyland Parsi and its employees. For all things Disney Park news, stay tuned here at Inside the Magic!

