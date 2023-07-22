Famous Rapper Regrets Spending $100K at Disney World

Walt Disney World has recently been criticized for skyrocketing prices, Park conditions and sanitation, diminishing Guest benefits, and wait times, but consider yourself lucky if you got out of there without spending $100,000. That’s what rapper Lil Yachty recently revealed he had once done, and, furthermore, he really, really regrets that he did so.

First things first: Lil Yachty did not just spend $100,000 on a trip to Disney World for himself, but apparently as part of a date with an unspecified woman. It appears that one of the sources of his regret about the insanely expensive Disney Parks trip is that the date did not go well (though presumably not because of the many closures), and from the sounds of it (and this is just our inference), the two of them did not have much chemistry.

On a recent episode of the A Safe Place Podcast, Lil Yachty said he had once dropped approximately $100,000 on a Disney World date, and it sounds like he would not do so again. He says:

“The overall of that trip wasn’t tricking, wasn’t for her, but it was to go big. And I kinda went a little insane… That thing specifically is I spent 100 grand to go to Disney World, take someone to Disney.”

So far, so good. Certainly, if one has the means to drop $100,000 at Disney World (or Disneyland or even California Adventure) to impress a potential romantic partner, why not? There are worse places to be wooed than the Magic Kingdom. Certainly, Disney World could use the income these days.

However, Lil Yachty goes on to say of his Disney World experience:

“I regret it because we weren’t dating and it just didn’t go nowhere… But it was fire because it was my experience too, it was crazy. But it was insane.”

As it is, it sounds like Lil Yachty actually had a pretty good time at Disney World, just not on the actual date.

If you are wondering how someone actually spends that much money at the Magic Kingdom, Lil Yachty included the cost of his transportation (a private jet, naturally), which cost approximately $35,000. He then estimates that his lodging at a Disney Resort hotel cost another $15,000 or so, which rounds things up to an even $50,000.

We are going to assume the other $50k was spent on Dole Whip.

Is $100,000 too much to spend on a single trip to Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below!