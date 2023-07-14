Disney Slammed for Revealed “Inside Secrets” Amid Iger Controversy

The Walt Disney Company has been under a lot of fire recently, both for the Parks and the entertainment side of things.

As CEO Bob Iger faces scrutiny for a series of recent controversial decisions, like gutting content from Disney+, laying off thousands of employees across the company, and his recent comments about the SAG strike, the once-hailed company is quickly losing public favor. In a bombshell announcement, the company announced Iger’s return as CEO, originally only a “temporary move,” would extend to 2026 as details about his salary and wealth were slammed by strike supporters.

Iger recently spoke out against the actors and writers on strike, stating that they’re not being “realistic” with their expectations or demands, specifically in regard to wanting increased wages and residual pay. However, Disney insider Zimran Jacob (@zimarnjacob on Twitter), responded to the comments with some “insider dirt” of his own.

“They literally count the days someone has worked at the company and prioritize firing those employees. This fact has come up in an age discrimination lawsuit against the company. That’s what I find disturbing,” the writer claimed.

— Zimran "Picket Master" Jacob (@zimranjacob) July 13, 2023

He cites a 2016 age discrimination lawsuit against the company, which claimed that a group of IT employees were intentionally laid off “with the goal of replacing them with younger workers.” According to Jacob, it’s an effort to avoid having to pay older employees a pension or pay more to those with more seniority in the company.

On the Parks side of things, much of Disneyland and Walt Disney World’s Cast Members are made up of students doing the Disney College Program (DCP). The DCP is often promoted as an internship for students and a way for them to get their foot in the door, but in reality is often just a way for the company to avoid paying employees full-time wages or providing benefits.

Some responses mentioned that the recent ESPN layoffs make more sense given that information, especially when some of the broadcasters laid off had over 20 years with the network. Others, like @tigerpantss, mentioned that it’s a common practice in the industry, “Bumping temporary employees right before the companies are required to offer them benefits and waiting out the rehire period is extremely common.” However, others continued to point out that it’s a low blow for such a major and prestigious company.

“Whenever I see how awful Disney has become to both its own staff but also to fans, I thank God everyday I decided to study business instead of animation,” stated @jackbrady1010. A few comments called out Iger’s own hypocrisy in the situation. “Ironically, Iger is 72,” @CCTabet pointed out. While it may be commonplace in the industry, with the thousands of layoffs that took place earlier this year and the ongoing strike situation, Disney’s magic is being slowly pulled back to reveal the ugly inner workings of the company.

