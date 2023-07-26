Cast Member Punishes Guests Who Admit to Lying in a Different Language

A group of Guests were so determined to ride this Disney roller coaster that they were willing to lie to get on. But it didn’t turn out the way they planned!

Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster is the only Walt Disney World attraction to go upside down, arguably one of the most thrilling rides throughout Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. An indoor coaster like Space Mountain and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the attraction is more comparable to the Incredicoaster at Disneyland Resort!

Like many Disney rides, Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster has a single-rider line. To save time, Guests can opt to fill in empty seats at the attraction instead of boarding with a group. Though the rules are clearly stated, many Guests try to ride with their families after joining the shorter single-rider line.

Former Disney Cast Member Maddie B (@maddieb1998 on TikTok) recently recalled a time when a group of Guests tried to outsmart the single-rider rules but accidentally revealed their plan:

The interaction started normally, with the Guests politely responding to Maddie’s questions and waiting as they were told. But right before she told them where to go, they began communicating in American Sign Language (ASL).

“Here’s an idea,” one signed. “Let’s lie to her and say that you’re scared and need to ride together.”

Little did they know Maddie understood ASL.

“Just so you know, if you enter this line, you will be separated,” the Disney Cast Member signed back. “It’s the rule. Also, please respect the Cast Members. Be nice, and don’t lie to them, okay?”

The shocked group profusely apologized and followed Maddie’s instructions into their separate seats!

More on This Disney Roller Coaster

Jump into a super-stretched limo and beat that Los Angeles traffic – just in time for the Aerosmith concert! “Race along the darkened freeways of Los Angeles in a super-stretch limo to the rockin’ tunes of Aerosmith,” the official Walt Disney World roller coaster description reads.

“Inside their Hollywood music studio, legendary rock band Aerosmith is wrapping up a recording session. When their manager tells them they’re late for a concert across town, the band invites you to ride along. Hop into their gleaming limousine and speed off into the night as Aerosmith’s hard-rock harmonies fill the air. Buckle up before zooming through the city on this roller-coaster style attraction.”

“Speed through iconic Hollywood landmarks. Maneuver past traffic jams and swoop into 3 thrilling inversions—2 rollover loops and one corkscrew—as the wind races across your face. Will you make it to the year’s biggest concert in time?”

Is the single-rider line worth it for this Disney roller coaster? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.