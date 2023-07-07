Disney Restricts New Streaming Content Amid Censorship Worries

Amidst the mass removal of content and the rising prices at theme parks, Disney+ is adding a K-Pop documentary for specific audiences. It’s called into question the nature of censorship versus select distribution, particularly in an era where many are questioning Disney as a whole.

Choosing Where Disney+ Content Streams

There’s been a lot of talk about censorship in the Disney world, both with international content and licensing regulations (amongst other things). The new show, entitled Our Lost Summer, centers around the band “Tomorrow X Together.” The band isn’t the first to get a Disney doc, showing there is certainly a demand.

It certainly sounds exciting, but some fans wonder whether their region will be able to access the content, though it’s listed on the main site. The company disclaims that “Disney+ content availability varies depending on the region you’re streaming from.” The show was announced on the Singapore page, but the international nature of the content leaves hope for more regions.

Are you ready MOAs?! The documentary special, TOMORROW X TOGETHER: OUR LOST SUMMER, premieres on #DisneyPlusSG 28 July. pic.twitter.com/CWLL8dvusi — Disney+ Singapore (@DisneyPlusSG) July 7, 2023

Our Lost Summer | A Documentary Available for Select Audiences

The first band to hit a U.S. Billboard 200 in 2019, the debut album is arguably one of the starting points of the K-Pop trend. The documentary follows the band members as they reunite to prepare for an international tour. The culmination? Hitting Lollapalooza, one of the world’s biggest stages.

A teaser for the show revealed some promising hints about the show’s energy and content. It follows the troop through Seoul, Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, and more, as the band travels and performs. Our Lost Summer: “Tomorrow X Tomorrow” is scheduled to premiere on July 28, 2023, as a Disney+ original.

