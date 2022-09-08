What Disney+’s Surprise BTS Film Release Means For Future Content

Happy Disney+ Day!
Disney+ is receiving some surprise new blood — in the form of the global sensation, Korean pop (K-pop) boy band BTS and their hottest new concert.
The K-pop group BTS coming to Disney+ is not news to those in the know. Upon striking a deal between management company HYBE and The Walt Disney Company, international superstars BTS — whose name stands for Beyond The Scene, Bangtan Boys, and Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boys), depending on who you ask — have slowly and steadily made their way into the collective consciousness of many over the past few years with their massive and loyal fan following, the BTS “ARMY”.
Now, Disney+ Day is kicking things off with the first item on the agenda — a special concert film of BTS: Permission To Dance on Stage — LA that will be exclusive to the platform.
Previously, the band has cited that their new Disney+ content will highlight “a more up-close and personal side of us”.
Let’s take a look at what this means for the Disney-owned streaming platform, with the inclusion of BTS and the kind of content that comes with them — as well as what other avenues this opens for Disney+’s future, with their “major expansion into Asian content”.
The all-South Korean band BTS is owned and managed by BigHit Music under the more recently-formed HYBE entertainment umbrella, and consists of seven members between the ages of , RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook).
Needless to say, these seven young men have taken the world by storm, with hits like “Fake Love”, “MIC Drop”, “Butter”, “Dynamite” and Coldplay collab “My Universe”. And along with their inclusion in Disney+’s lineup comes their intensely loyal fanbase, the BTS ARMY.
The official Disney+ Twitter tweeted this out to ARMY fans:
💜💜 BREAK YOUR PLANS, ARMY! 💜💜
It’s a surprise #DisneyPlusDay premiere. BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA is now streaming, only on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay #BTSonDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/4Sij5uIMxq
— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 8, 2022
Performed in Los Angeles, the Permission To Dance Tour was one of the band’s latest live performances, taking place and marking the group’s return to performing in front of a live audience post-COVID-19 — and one of their last before their current “hiatus”-of-sorts.
BTS joining the Disney+ streaming platform will undoubtedly bring in millions — but this one concert isn’t all that’s coming from the BigHit and HYBE-managed boy group.
In fact, BTS already has content on Disney+.
Overall, it seems like Disney+ are branching out in terms of their audience, and attempting to fulfill different niches, especially with new content focused in the Asia-Pacific region.
The acquisition of BTS’ media by Disney could mean a Season 3 of IN THE SOOP with all seven members being Disney+ exclusive, or even an entirely new episodic show or movie. Perhaps a new season of Bon Voyage, or something exploring BTS’ hobbies or creative process — there’s a wealth of possibilities here. Exact information on the planned Disney+ content has yet to be revealed.
Check out the band discussing their Disney+ future here:
Not unlike other Disney acquisitions like Marvel Studios and Star Wars — we can only make educated guesses as to where Disney will take BTS, their unique form of entertainment, and of course, their ARMY fans.
This could definitely open the door for more international or K-pop-centered content (with other HYBE-managed music groups) to make their way to Disney’s streaming platform.
