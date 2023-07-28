Mitch McConnell Is the Latest Target of Disney Park Memes

A politician’s televised medical incident is now the backbone of dozens of Disney memes.

Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell froze during a press conference on Wednesday, reigniting public concern about the 81-year-old’s health and ability to perform government responsibilities. After sitting for ten minutes, he returned and finished the news briefing but refused to answer any questions about his health.

The senator reportedly fell multiple times in the year leading up to the incident, inciting public discussion about age and term limits for elected officials. But on TikTok, the conversation went in a very different direction. The viral clip of McConnell standing motionless at the podium was uploaded as a video filter within hours and used thousands of times. Now, he’s the star of Disney memes.

The most popular video, from @nottimmilles, saw thousands of likes. It featured McConnell green-screened in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort, wearing a Disney Cast Member nametag:

“When a Guest asks what time the 3:00 parade starts,” it read.

This TikTok from @gratuitousthemeparks put McConnell in line for Pirates of the Caribbean:

“When I get to the front of the Disney ride queue and the Cast Member asks, ‘How many in your party?’” the creator wrote.

Another video, made by @livinglv, compared the senator to a drunken Guest on Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park:

“When the drinks finally hit you at DCA,” the caption read.

Lastly, @cameroncortinas edited McConnell into the Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom Park:

“Getting picked as ‘That Guy’ on Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor,” she wrote, comparing the senator’s blank stare to audience members called on repeatedly during the show.

Though jokes about the senator’s health condition are controversial, McConnell himself laughed about the incident on Thursday morning. He quipped that he’d been “sandbagged” during the infamous press conference.

Are these Disney memes involving Senator Mitch McConnell clever, or do they take it too far? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.